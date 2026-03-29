One Key Area Prevents Tigers From Edging Out Dodgers in Pitching Staff Rankings

When the Detroit Tigers entered their offseason, it wasn't entirely clear how they'd navigate free agency or the trade market. However, their pitching staff was a major point of emphasis, and simply put, they capitalized on nearly every opportunity to boost their rotation with quality arms.

Between the additions of Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, the Tigers added significant power to their pitching staff. As expected, this hoisted them up in numerous MLB rankings and projections.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his latest pitching staff rankings, and interestingly enough, he placed Detroit at No. 2. Unsurprisingly, the 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, hold the helm at No. 1. However, there's really only one glaring difference between the two franchises when it comes to pitching.

Balanced Arms Outweigh Top-Heavy Pitching Staff

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | David Frerker-Imagn Images

As imposing as the Tigers' starting rotation is this year, it's incredibly top-heavy when compared to the Dodgers. Southpaw ace Tarik Skubal leads the rotation, followed by Valdez, Verlander, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize. Simply put, Los Angeles has notable depth, more so than Detroit.

To further separate the two, the Dodgers cinched their second consecutive World Series victory last year, and much of that success can be directly attributed to their incredibly dominant pitchers. There's a strong track record here, while the Tigers have more to prove in the coming months.

However, Detroit has a big opportunity to claim the No. 1 spot in the rankings once its season is in full swing. This is a ballclub that's equipped with some of the most prolific pitchers in Major League Baseball. To be candid, it would be shocking if they don't thrive on the mound this year.

But as mentioned, they have some proving to do as a unit. The Los Angeles Dodgers are, and have been, rock solid—knocking them off their pedestal will be no easy feat. This is especially true when taking into account their deep bullpen, headlined by Edwin Díaz, Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia.

This isn't to say that the Tigers don't have depth; they certainly do. But rather, it's just not on the same level as Los Angeles right now. But it should be noted that Detroit's top-end arms could end up being just enough to name them the No. 1 pitching staff in the Majors. For now, the Dodgers continue to firmly grasp that title, but those in the Motor City aren't too far behind.