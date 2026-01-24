Yankees and Mets Each Reportedly Balked at Tigers Insane Tarik Skubal Demands

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with a massive question looming as to whether or not they could look to move on from the face of their franchise.

With just one season left of team control on the contract of Tarik Skubal, dealing him now rather than losing him for nothing a year from now at least makes sense as a concept. Clearly, Detroit felt the same way and throughout the winter at least entertained those offers from other teams.

As spring training fast approaches, and it now looks like things have settled down with Skubal likely to pitch for the Tigers this year, insight is being shared into what all Scott Harris and the front office were demanding in deals.

According to a report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post (subscription required), both the New York Yankees and New York Mets were involved in the sweepstakes, however each was scared off by the huge price Detroit was rightfully demanding for the left-hander.

Tigers Demanded Too Much from Yankees and Mets

"Tarik Skubal is super elite, and the Tigers are well within their rights to expect a huge return if they surprise us and deal him," Heyman wrote. "After brief talks, the Yankees and Mets quickly figured they have no chance."

What exactly Detroit demanded from each is not known, however it's safe to say as for the Mets, top prospect Nolan McLean was part of the return. For the Yankees, the Tigers likely tried to get them to include George Lombard Jr., someone who most team insiders see as untouchable.

For as great as Skubal is, the reality still remains that teams are not willing to empty their farm systems for a rental. Now, the focus turns to the rest of the offseason for Harris and Detroit.

What is Next for Tigers if Skubal is Staying Put?

Detroit's pursuit of further pitching help around Skubal could depend on the results of his arbitration hearing and whether or not they have an extra $13 million to spend. They have been linked to guys like Lucas Giolito and Chris Bassitt as well as Nick Martinez, all names who could help improve depth.

Even though Skubal probably is not being traded, Tigers fans likely need to get used to the idea that this is the last year they will be seeing the repeat American League Cy Young in the Motor City. It would be nice, given that information, to see the front office make more moves for 2026, but that remains to be seen.

There is still plenty of offseason left though, and Detroit has not shown an unwillingness in the past to make acquisitions once the calendar turns to February. Whether or not they do that could determine the ceiling this season.

