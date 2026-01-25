Tigers Should Pursue Versatile Free Agent Outfielder as Final Offseason Piece

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with fans hoping for some significant upgrades, and while they have gotten that in some areas, others have gone neglected.

In credit to Scott Harris and the front office, Detroit did a wonderful job rebuilding the bullpen -- which was an issue down the stretch -- by bringing back Kyle Finnegan as well as signing Kenley Jansen. The more significant reason for the collapse of the division title and eventual playoff exit however was the lack of timely hitting and clearly a missing piece from the offense in general.

Despite that, no new names have been brought in, and the Tigers seem determined to wait on some of their high-end prospect talent. The top names on the free agent market have for the most part come off the board, but there are still a couple of difference makers out there.

For Detroit, they should be looking at the outfield, and top one left is veteran journeyman Harrison Bader coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

Tigers Should Be Attempting to Land Harrison Bader in Free Agency

Harrison Bader | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Bader, who began 2025 with the Minnesota Twins before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the deadline, had a stellar overall campaign. Slashing .277/.347/.449 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI while providing great outfield defense, he posted a bWAR of 3.9 in 146 games.

Given that he is still available, it's safe to say Bader's market has not materialized in the way he and his camp thought it would, which is exactly the time for a team like Detroit to strike. The 31-year-old has been a decent player throughout his career, but now he is likely trying to get paid like the All-Star caliber guy he was, especially down the stretch for the Phillies.

If Bader is interested in taking on a shorter-term agreement to hit the open market again a year from now after proving his value again, this is something Harris would be all over.

Tigers Need Major Upgrade in Outfield

Parker Meadows | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For as incredible as Parker Meadows was down the stretch in 2024, 2025 was equally as poor as he battled injuries and simply could not get it done at the plate when he was healthy enough to play. Very few are going to be an upgrade to his glove defensively, but the former Gold Glove winning Bader does not take a backseat to many in this category either.

Signing him on a short-term deal could be an excellent stopgap until Max Clark is ready to take on the full-time role, hopefully sometime during the 2027 season. If Detroit wants to make a deeper run once they get to the postseason this time, they need more pieces on offense.

Bader is someone who is not only reasonably priced, but would provide that exact upgrade the Tigers need while further balancing things out with a needed right-handed bat. As spring training rapidly approaches, the longer he remains out there, the more realistic a target Bader becomes.

