Tigers Bolster Pitching Depth with Claim on Dodgers Veteran Right-Hander

The Detroit Tigers have made a move over the weekend which will add to their pitching depth, and potentially weaken the depth of their biggest competitor for a World Series title.

This past Saturday, the team announced they had claimed right-hander Grant Holman off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and added him to the 40-man roster. In order to make room, infielder Trey Sweeney was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Holman was optioned to the Florida Complex League for now to get him ramped up and ready to likely head to Toledo, but he has plenty of both big league and Triple-A experience which Detroit could lean on at some point this year.

Holman Could Wind Up Pitching in Tigers Bullpen This Year

Athletics pitcher Grant Holman | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Holman has had a little bit of a wild ride over the last year after spending his entire career with the Athletics organization before being designated for assignment and claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in February.

When he did not make Arizona's Opening Day roster, he was claimed by the Dodgers, but was unable to find his way into their bullpen to start the year either.

He has thrown in 40 MLB games and has a 4.66 ERA across 38.2 innings with a 3.00 ERA across 100 minor league appearances. Still just 25 years old and without a ton of experience under his belt, Holman is an intriguing add who unquestionably adds to this team's depth.

When Tigers Fans Can Expect to See Holman

Athletics pitcher Grant Holman | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Given his MLB experience, it seems likely that once he's ready to go, Holman is going to be one of the first names called up when injuries inevitably occur.

As fans have found out firsthand over the years, the marathon MLB season leads to injuries, and they are the one certainty.

Should Holman arrive in Toledo and suddenly be carving hitters up, it may not even take an injury to get him back to the big leagues. As someone who has done decently at this MLB level already, Detroit fans should prepare to see him at some point, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Bullpen depth is critical, and the Tigers just added a little bit more as they try to keep righting the ship and start winning some ball games in the near future. Maybe just maybe, Holman could wind up being a part of making that happen.