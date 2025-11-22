Tigers Former Fan Favorite Predicts Horrifying Tarik Skubal Trade to Yankees

The Detroit Tigers find themselves in the thick of the offseason, and despite being linked to numerous high profile free agents and trade targets, the headlines surrounding the team are dominated by one topic and one topic only.

Everyone in baseball wants to know: Will the Tigers actually consider trading away back-to-back American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal if they get the kind of offer they're looking for?

Obviously, the most ideal scenario is coming to a reasonable contract extension, but it does not seem like that's anywhere close to happening and Skubal is entering his final year of team control. For as painful and angering as it would be, there's a real case to be made to trade him now for an absolute haul.

On his social media account, former Detroit standout center fielder and radio analyst Cameron Maybin forecasted a seismic move which would have fans in the Motor City ready to bring out the pitchforks by projecting a Skubal trade to the New York Yankees.

Cameron Maybin Predicts Tigers Trade Skubal to Yankees

Aug 14, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; outfielder Cameron Maybin (4) celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Comerica Park. | Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

"[Kyle] Tucker and [Cody] Bellinger will shake up somebody’s offseason, but the move that would take over the entire league is the Yankees going to get Skubal," Maybin wrote. "Tigers clearly don't want to pay him or they would have already....I'm sure they're trying to justify or convince themselves [how] it's probably not smart to pay Skubal what he deserves."

Maybin went on to add Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara into this absurd dream scenario for fans in the Bronx, which realistically is going to be next to impossible for them to get both with an already thin farm system.

While a Skubal and Alcantara almost certainly isn't happening, could the Yankees be the team to blow Detroit away with a mammoth offer for their superstar?

Tigers Could Demand Massive Haul from New York in Return for Skubal

Apr 8, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches in the fifth inning against the New York Yankees at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While the Yankees don't have anywhere near the kind of farm system many teams in baseball do, they might just be desperate enough to send Detroit whatever it takes to land Skubal. The conversation could start with rookie sensation Cam Schlittler after his huge playoff run and go from there.

The Tigers would be well within their rights to ask for Schlittler along with top prospect George Lombard Jr. to build a deal around, and if the Yankees are intrigued enough by Skubal, they might just be willing to make it happen.

Maybin is fairly plugged in still and while his speculation is not exactly a report, him believing that New York could be the team to swing the trade for Skubal is at least worth noting.

Seeing Skubal traded to the hated Yankees would be almost too much for fans to bear, but if it was for the kind of absolute haul described above, it would be hard to be too upset about it.

Count New York among every other team in baseball who would love to acquire the services of the best pitcher on the planet. Whether they are willing to do what it takes to actually land him though is a question that is yet to be determined.

Recommended Articles