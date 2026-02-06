Tigers Fans May Owe Scott Harris Huge Apology After Massive Splash Signing

The Detroit Tigers entered the offseason with fans having high hopes that this winter could be different in terms of big splashes, and for most of it, things seems to be more of the same.

Detroit passed on Alex Bregman entirely, did not entertain any of the big bats on the market, and outside of a couple of bullpen additions largely seemed to be sitting on the side watching names come off the board.

Always the opportunist, though, Scott Harris sat back and watched one of the best pitchers on the market, even entering the winter, in Framber Valdez, remain available into February. As he has done before, he pounced late and secured a second ace in the Motor City.

Valdez's three-year, $115 million deal was the largest contract of the Harris era and the exact kind of aggressive move fans have practically screaming for now for years, and those same fans might just owe Harris an apology.

Tigers Deal for Valdez Represents Changing Narrative

Despite the fact that Harris has turned Detroit into a respectable American League contender during his tenure here, his lack of aggression was often the subject of critcism from a fanbase who spent this winter angry and complaining.

The narrative told of the same old cheap Tigers with decisions being made by a conservative executive handcuffed by an even more spend wary owner. This is why it was so shocking to see the Valdez deal come out of nowhere even before the results of the Tarik Skubal arbitration hearing.

After losing that hearing, Detroit has $70 million committed to just the top-two in the rotation, something that was inconceivable even just a month ago. It demonstrates to those who questioned it that beyond a shadow of a doubt, this team is serious about winning big, and winning now.

Whether that happens or not is not even relevant to the larger discussion that this franchise has finally taken the big financial swing to push themselves over the top. Fans have been screeching from the mountaintops for this kind of action for a long time.

Tigers Are Well Positioned to Make Run This Season

As Detroit gets set for pitchers and catchers to report to spring training next week, they do it as well-positioned to make a deep postseason run as they've been going into a season in well over a decade.

The last two seasons of Tigers baseball have been exciting, but the winters have lacked the moves fans both wanted and knew were necessary in order for them to take the next step as a legitimate contender in the American League.

With Valdez now in the fold, Detroit has as strong a 1-2 punch as anyone in the American League and might just have a real chance at getting back to the World Series for the first time since 2012 if they can reach their potential.

Those same Tigers fans who were ready to kick Harris and the front office to the curb will be the same ones celebrating when that does in fact happen, so they had better get their apology letters prepared.

