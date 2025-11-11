Tigers Free Agent Reportedly Considering Accepting Qualifying Offer from Team

The Detroit Tigers are going to be one of the most closely monitored teams in baseball this offseason, and after two consecutive runs nearly to the ALCS, it makes a lot of sense as to why.

This is clearly a squad that has entered the upper echelon of the American League, and as they try to take the next steps to keep getting better, how they build out the roster for 2026 is going to be critical.

Much of the headlines so far have revolved around Tarik Skubal, but a Detroit star who is actually available was the subject of a huge report on Tuesday. According to baseball insider Jon Morosi of the MLB Network, standout second baseman Gleyber Torres is considering accepting his qualifying offer.

Tigers Could Get Gleyber Torres Back On Qualifying Offer

Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres celebrates batting a solo home run against Mariners during the 7th inning of Game 4 of ALDS at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Heard at GM Meetings that Gleyber Torres and his reps are actively gauging interest from clubs on multiyear deals before deciding on the Tigers' 1-year qualifying offer of $22.025 million," Morosi wrote on X. "At this point, accepting the QO is still under consideration."

Almost always, the only real reason for a qualifying offer is to guarantee draft pick compensation in the event the player departs in free agency. They are rarely accepted, with just 14 of the 144 being agreed upon since 2012.

In the case of Torres, however, who showed some real potential this season but may not be getting the kind of long-term offers he wants from teams, it could make a lot of sense to get a sizable raise for 2026 with another chance to hit the open market.

Given what Detroit has coming up the pipeline, a short-term agreement with Torres could be the perfect outcome.

Tigers Should Not Block Second Base On Long-Term Deal

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The obvious elephant in the room with the desire to keep Torres is top prospect Kevin McGonigle, who while currently plays shortstop, most scouts project ultimately at second base.

McGonigle is going to make his debut in 2026, and the way things are going, may very well be on the Opening Day roster. This is why Torres is likely not going to be offered a deal from Detroit beyond the qualifying offer, which he has until November 18 to either accept or become a free agent officially.

A scenario, though, where the Tigers secured a legitimate insurance policy for one year, which could give the team a guaranteed level of production, could be an ideal way for this to play out.

Ultimately, Torres' age and 2.9 bWAR season in 145 games make it likely that he will receive an more attractive long-term offer, but the 28-year-old seems to really like playing in Detroit, and it may take a deal that isn't out there for him to turn down a guaranteed $22 million from the Tigers.

Over the coming week, it's worth keeping an ear to the ground to see who's interested in Torres and who may be willing to pay him, and if things remain quiet, he very well could be back in the Motor City.

