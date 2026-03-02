Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle May Be Closer Than Ever to Making Roster

The Detroit Tigers are ripping through spring training with the calendar now reading March and Opening Day just a few short weeks away.

Throughout the spring, one narrative has dominated the headlines in Detroit, and all eyes have been on Kevin McGonigle. Not only is the Tigers' top prospect being seen by fans under the spotlight for the first time, but there was a legitimate question as to whether or not he could break camp in the big leagues.

Most believed going into camp that due to a lack of major experience above High-A, it was going to be tough for the 21-year-old to make the Opening Day roster. Seeing the way he's hitting the ball though, it feels more realistic than ever right now.

His latest showing this weekend -- and the lineup he found himself in on Sunday -- proved that McGonigle might just be knocking on the door.

McGonigle May Force Tigers Hand in Promotion

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This past Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, McGonigle was absolutely sensational with a first-inning triple, a third-inning double, and a fifth-inning walk in Detroit's victory. Looking like a seasoned big leaguer at the plate, his approach looks more like a veteran who has been terrorizing pitchers for a decade than a guy who has played just 46 games at the Double-A level.

In his seven games this spring, the youngster is now slashing an absurd .400/.471/.667, and while it is a tiny sample size of just 17 plate appearances, McGonigle certainly looks like he belongs.

MLB's No. 2 overall prospect Kevin McGonigle was FLYING around the bases on this triple 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/B7QjAu99tT — MLB (@MLB) February 28, 2026

He still has a lot of work to do and it is possible nothing he does this spring would be enough for the team to put him in the Opening Day lineup, but McGonigle is making as strong of a case as anyone expected he could.

It's far from a guarantee, but the case to keep him in the minor leagues is getting narrower and narrower. Even defensively, he looks far from out of his depth and appears to be getting more and more comfortable with each passing rep.

Case Can Still Be Made for Tigers to Give McGonigle Minor League Reps

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Despite how exciting the spring action has been, there are still realities for McGonigle that are tough even for a potentially generational prospect to overcome. With just 206 plate appearances in Double-A, he just does not have the workload to make anything a guarantee.

When it comes to offensive players, Detroit almost never skips Triple-A entirely, and that is exactly what McGonigle is pushing to do. The service time manipulation is one thing, and while this could be made irrelevant by a pre-debut contract extension, it does not change the fact that he simply may not be ready.

It's tempting to rush McGonigle along and he certainly does look the part, but there are real concerns the Tigers must consider here. Over the next couple of weeks, this will continue to be a massive story and one to which all of Detroit is watching closely.