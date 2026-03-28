Tigers Seemingly May Have Gotten Massive Steal in New Closer Kenley Jansen

The Detroit Tigers got another victory on Friday night to continue the hot start to the season, already taking the series against the San Diego Padres with a final game to follow on Saturday night.

No matter what happens in Detroit's attempt to sweep one of the better teams in the National League, the story of the series is going to be rookie top prospect Kevin McGonigle and his incredible performances.

However, Friday night revealed a narrative that Tigers fans should be paying close attention to as well.

New closer Kenley Jansen in his first action and save attempt in a Detroit uniform came into the bottom of the ninth inning and didn't just do his job, he came into the game and absolutely mowed down the only three batters he faced to strike out the side.

Jansen Looked Incredible in Tigers Debut Friday Night

STRUCK OUT THE SIDE AND CLOSED THE DOOR!



WHAT A DEBUT FOR KENLEY JANSEN 👏 pic.twitter.com/x16EzvhYP3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 28, 2026

All it took for Jansen to finish off the night was 11 pitches, 10 of which were for strikes with all three hitters going down swinging against some devious looking stuff from the potential future Hall of Famer.

When Jansen was signed by Detroit for effectively a two-year commitment due to the buyout in the club option for the 2027 season, many questioned whether or not the veteran had enough left in the tank for the deal to be worth it.

And though this was just the first of many appearances, not only does the deal look worth it; it looks like it may have been one of the biggest steals in free agency. Jansen looked a whole lot more like the perennial All-Star he had been throughout his career than the guy who faded down the stretch in 2025, potentially finding a resurgence under this pitching staff.

Tigers Deal for Jansen Will Be Huge Steal if He Keeps Pitching Like This

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen | David Frerker-Imagn Images

The $2 million buyout in Jansen's contract for 2027 effectively makes the 2026 deal worth a maximum of $11 million and with a $12 million option for next year. While this of course is not nothing, it's pennies on the dollar based on what the best closers in baseball are making.

Guys like Edwin Diaz and Josh Hader have reached the $20 million annual mark, and while Jansen is likely not going to be the best closer in the league at the age of 38, he is absolutely capable of making up that $11 million gap.

Though his strikeout numbers went down in 2025, if Friday night was an early indication of the kind of stuff Jansen is bringing into this bullpen on a nightly basis, the ceiling for this team just got so much higher.

Paying closers big time money is a luxury that only championship contending teams can afford, and Detroit certainly is just that. Should Jansen have a huge season in the bullpen's most important role, it's just the latest indicator that Tigers fans are in for a very special season.