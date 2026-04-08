How the Detroit Tigers Have Exploited the ABS Challenge System This Season

It's clear AJ Hinch and Co. have developed a plan surrounding ABS this season, and it's been executed nearly to perfection. The future of ABS is up in the air, but the first two weeks of it in Major League Baseball have been dramatic, to say the least. Prior to the Detroit Tigers' matchup with the Twins on Wednesday night, the Tigers were third in ABS win percentage.

Directly behind the Diamondbacks and Reds, Detroit sits at 67% correct to begin the campaign. With 24 challenges so far this season, the high percentage is no fluke. The Tigers are top ten in challenges this season, primarily coming from the batters. Detroit hitters have challenged 14 pitches, which is third in the league.

Although they've challenged many pitches, it's been difficult getting them right. The Tigers have a 50% win rate on batter challenges, with Kevin McGonigle challenging three pitches, the most on the team. McGonigle is 2 for 3 on challenges thus far, but Colt Keith and Spencer Torkelson are both 0 for 2.

Offensively, Detroit has been mediocre when it comes to challenges, but defensively, it's a completely different story. Catcher Dillon Dingler leads all catchers of six or more challenges in win rate. He's gotten seven of eight challenges correct, including four on Sunday against the Cardinals.

Dillon Dingler Is on a Tear To Begin the ABS Inaugural Season

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) gives high-fives in the dugout after hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning, during the Detroit Tigers home opener at Comerica Park in Detroit, Friday, April 3, 2026. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Backup catcher Jake Rodgers is a perfect two for two in challenges as well, giving the Tigers catching unit a 90% win rate, best in the bigs. Two challenges from Dingler gave Detroit pitchers a strikeout.

It's way too early to discern if robo-umps will be added to MLB in the future. If they were, Hinch wouldn't be the biggest fan of it. “I hope not,” Hinch said via USA Today, "I think the human element is super important. I don’t want to lose the catcher catching a close pitch and being frustrated, but not willing to challenge. That element of the game I think, is important.”

If the season stats continue forward, the Tigers are in for a fantastic inaugural season under the watchful eye of ABS. Two weeks of data isn't perfect for portraying the future, but it's a great start. It's also a peaceful feeling knowing that Detroit is taking charge of such a unique part of the game early into its existence.