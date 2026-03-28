Tigers Prospect Max Clark Faces Phillies All-Star in MLB Caliber Matchup

As Kevin McGonigle starts his Major League career with the Detroit Tigers, Max Clark is beginning his Triple-A career with the Toledo Mud Hens.

Clark is the Tigers’ No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline. McGonigle is No. 1. The pair were joined at the hip in spring training and have come up together in the system. He said earlier this week he was thrilled for his teammate to get his shot. It may only be a matter of time before Clark is facing Major League pitchers on a regular basis. But, on Saturday, he got a true taste of it.

Toledo was at Lehigh Valley, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies and the IronPigs had a surprise for everyone — Phillies ace Zack Wheeler was going to pitch an injury rehab game and Clark was batting second in the order.

Max Clark vs. Zack Wheeler

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Wheeler, who is the Phillies’ top starting pitcher, is working his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome in his throwing shoulder. He had surgery to correct the issue in the offseason. He wasn’t ready to be in Philadelphia’s starting rotation so he’s continuing his rehab process in Triple-A, where he was expected to throw 40-45 pitches in his first game.

That gave Clark at least two cracks at one of the game’s best pitchers before hit the showers.

Clark got his first shot in the first inning. He was patient as Wheeler struggled with his command just a bit. Four of his six pitchers were called balls as Clark drew a walk. Wheeler threw a quartet of four-seam fastballs, all of which were 92 or 93 mph. Clark stayed away from three of them for balls. But his walk led to nothing as he was left stranded.

Clark batted against him in the third inning and he only saw three pitches as he grounded a 84.3 mph splitter to first base for an easy out. Wheeler left after the third inning as he gave up two hits and one walk as he struck out three hitters on 38 pitches.

Wheeler is the type of pitcher Clark will have to find success against when he gets to the Majors. Wheeler is a three-time All-Star, including the last two seasons. He is a lifetime 113-75 with a 3.28 ERA. He has finished in the Top 10 in National League Cy Young voting four times, including each of the last three seasons. He’s the level of pitcher players like Clark will see at least once per series in the big leagues.

Clark must get there first. But Saturday offered him a glimpse of what it’s really like.