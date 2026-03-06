Tigers Star Prospect Will Miss Significant Chunk of Season Following Surgery

The Detroit Tigers got some extremely unfortunate news this week when it was revealed that one of their top prospects is going to miss a big chunk of the season.

It was first reported on Thursday by Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press that Tigers No. 4 prospect Josue Briceño had undergone surgery on his right wrist to repair a tendon in the catcher's throwing hand. Though the initial timetable was unclear, Briceño clarified Friday morning that he expects to miss at least a couple of months.

Briceño was supposed to be with the team during their exhibition trip to the Dominican Republic, but things changed after he reported the injury to the team on February 28 and by March 4, he already had the surgery and returned to Lakeland on Thursday.

As for what this means for the young slugger moving forward, it's a tough break in his development.

Briceño's Eventual Tigers Debut Will Likely Be Delayed

Detroit Tigers catcher Josue Briceño | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 21-year-old was a part of the trio with Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark to move up from High-A West Michigan to Double-A Erie, however his numbers which were sensational at High-A certainly took a significant hit after the promotion.

In all likelihood, Briceño beyond an outside chance of a September call up to Detroit was not going to make his debut this year and probably on track for 2027 instead. Now though, while he may have had a great shot at Opening Day 2027, this may be delayed to later in the year or even 2028 in a best case.

After slashing .296/.422/.602 with 15 home runs and 57 RBI in 55 High-A games, that line dropped to .232/.355/.381 in 45 Double-A games, so clearly there was some work to do. Now, he will likely have to rehab before making it back to Erie in the second half of the year, so the delay could be significant.

Briceño's Long Term Outlook for Tigers Still Positive

Briceño is going to have to rest and recover from the procedure, but the hope here is still that ultimately he is going to be a key piece of the lineup in the future, even if it now takes a little bit longer than expected.

Even if his debut is not coming until 2028, he does not occupy a position Detroit is looking to fill anytime soon at first base or catcher, so there is no need to rush him along in the way that McGonigle has a chance to crack the Opening Day roster

The Tigers are going to take their time with the power hitting specialist, and this is exactly what they should do. Perhaps extra time and less pressure could wind up working to the benefit of Briceño in the long-term, and he could develop at a more linear rate.

Regardless, the status of Briceño is something worth monitoring over the coming months as he begins rehab and tries to work his way back into the lineup and keep ascending towards the big leagues.