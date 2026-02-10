Tigers Reveal Full TV Details for Where Fans Can Watch Games in 2026

The Detroit Tigers have finally revealed some further details on the widely discussed situation with where the games are going to be broadcast this season.

After news broke last week that they were severing ties with FanDuel Sports Network for the 2026 season, many questions were asked as to how the games would be viewed this season in a turbulent time for baseball broadcasting. With the Tigers moving to MLB Media following financial troubles with Main Street Sports Group, Detroit was in for something new.

Now, the organization and Ilitch Sports + Entertainment has announced that in a press release a partnership with Major League Baseball to support both the Tigers starting this season as well as the Red Wings starting next season.

Tigers Game Broadcasts to Be Run Through MLB Now

The Tigers will have a new TV home in 2026!



Full details: https://t.co/8M3LWW7yS6 pic.twitter.com/UltOUbZxNH — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 9, 2026

"Given recent uncertainty throughout the regional sports broadcasting industry, we recognize the importance of providing fans with a consistent, year-round outlet to watch Tigers baseball and Red Wings hockey,” said Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment.

"We have two of the top-rated broadcasts in our respective sports and remain focused on listening to fans about what matters most to them. What we’ve heard includes making sure our games are available throughout the market, providing a reliable streaming product, and producing a broadcast that’s informative and entertaining in all the right ways. This is a great path forward in those areas, allowing us to provide a great experience for fans throughout our local market."

The positive news for fans is that the broadcast is not going to be a whole lot different in terms of the actual viewing experience for fans, both in Detroit and all around the country.

Tigers Fans Will Be Able to Continue to Enjoy Broadcasts

Radio announcer Dan Dickerson works from the booth | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

According to the announcement, the broadcasting teams are remaining the same with Jason Benetti and Dan Dickerson in play-by-play role, alongside Andy Dirks and Dan Petry as analysts, one of the most popular booths in all of baseball.

As for what happens beyond 2026, it remains to be seen, however numbers cited in the release reveal huge figures for the 2025 season including increases of 121% in per-game streamers and 101% in per-game household impressions. If that trend continues, urgency will be as high as ever to bring viewers a great product.

Of course, the hope is that the team will continue to hold up their end of the bargain and potentially compete for a championship during what should be yet another exciting season of Detroit baseball.

