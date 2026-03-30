Tigers’ Strong Rotation Could Get Even Better Later This Season

The Detroit Tigers could be getting two important arms back later this season, and both would be joining a pitching staff that is already off to a great start.

As reported by Jason Beck of MLB.com, president of baseball operations Scott Harris said on MLB Network Radio that Troy Melton and Jackson Jobe are expected to pitch for the Tigers at some point in the 2026 campaign.

Melton has been dealing with elbow inflammation and is expected to return first. Jobe, who underwent Tommy John surgery on June 16, 2025, is targeted to return later in the season.

Harris said, “Jackson will be available hopefully in August for us.”

Rotation Already Setting the Tone

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | David Frerker-Imagn Images

While these two young, promising arms will be a welcome addition, Detroit’s rotation is not waiting for reinforcements; they are already delivering.

The season is just starting, but through the first three games, Tarik Skubal has pitched six innings with zero earned runs, six strikeouts and a .5 WHIP. Framber Valdez has also pitched six innings with one earned run and five strikeouts.

Even with a very small sample size, the results are encouraging, and likely exactly what they expected at the top of a very stacked rotation.

Behind them, Jack Flaherty has taken the ball, while the bullpen has also contributed scoreless innings with Kenley Jansen, Connor Seabold and Will Vest contributing to the team.

This is a rotation that is supposed to succeed. They went out and got the best starting pitcher on the market to back up the two-time consecutive Cy Young winner. They aren’t just holding up, they are performing.

Two Different Timeline, Two Different Roles

MLB Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

With Jobe and Melton coming back at different points during the season, they could be just what the team needs at just the right time. Melton should return early, which will give Detroit the chance to add depth in the middle of the year.

Jobe’s timeline will be much more strategic. They have a rotation and bullpen that can hold up and wait for him to be 100% ready to take the mound without rushing the process.

A late-season impact arm could add strength at just the right time when precious innings matter most.

Troy Melton Brings Immediate Stability

Melton’s history suggests he can contribute right away once he is healthy. The Tigers saw value in him when they took him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. His debut was limited in 2025 but still proved effective.

He holds a 3-2 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP with 36 strikeouts in 45.2 innings pitched. In his total MLB career, he appeared in 16 games, where he started four. He gives the Tigers flexibility.

Jackson Jobe Represents High-End Upside

MLB Detroit Tigers starter Jackson Jobe | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jobe’s impact is different and potentially much bigger.

He was a first-round pick in 2021 and owns a 3.91 career ERA with a 4-1 record. He has long been considered a cornerstone piece of Detroit’s future on the mound.

Fans and management alike were disappointed when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery in 2025, but he is coming back and doing his rehab to be ready sometime in August, possibly.

If that turns out to be the case, the Tigers will possess something that few teams have - a fresh, high-upside arm late in the season.

Why This Matters More Now

Detroit isn’t searching for help right now; they are performing and have faith in the strength they built over the offseason. This isn’t about fixing problems; this is about elevating and ensuring this team even more.

These two youthful arms could turn this team into the complete picture at just the right time and when it matters most. Time will tell.