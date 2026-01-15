Tigers Take 3 Big Swings in International Signing Market With Large-Scale Deals

The Detroit Tigers have had a pretty solid offseason so far, bringing in some key pieces to bolster their bullpen and retaining some of their most notable contributors during the arbitration deadline.

While the Tarik Skubal decision still has yet to be made, whether that be a new contract or eventually arbitration, the roster looks to be in a strong position, provided he returns for 2026.

With the international signing period opening on January 15, prospects from around the world are now allowed to sign with MLB franchises. Within the first few hours of it opening, the Tigers had made quite a few big deals, specifically, signing three prospects to seven-figure contracts.

While the deals may seem small by MLB contract standards, they are quite large from an international perspective. For reference, the largest deal handed out so far this period is from the San Francisco Giants to Luis Hernandez, worth $5 million.

While the three prospects Detroit brought in on these larger deals were not part of MLB.com's top 50 in this class, they all have some strong traits and a lot to offer the team in the long-term future.

Which Three International Free Agents Received Seven-Figure Deals Early on From Detroit?

The three names the Tigers have brought in on seven-figure contracts so far are catcher Manuel Bolivar from Venezuela, shortstop Oscar Tineo from Venezuela and outfielder Randy Santana from the Dominican Republic. Respectively, they earned contracts of $2.3 million, $1.45 million and $1.1 million.

Baseball America put out its 2026 international bonus board (subscription required), evaluating the expected signing bonuses for top international prospects this winter. Bolivar came in at No. 12 on the list, Tineo ranked at No. 30, and Santana was placed at No. 34. This will roughly be correct given that each of these players has received substantial contracts.

All three players were born in 2008 or later, with Tineo being born in February of 2009, so all three have long futures ahead of them to continue to build their talent and skillsets. It will be interesting to see how the franchise handles their development and how long it takes for them to find their way to Single-A or above.

While Detroit has built a roster clearly tailored to compete in the immediate future, it is good to see them doing their work internationally as well, bringing in pieces who will hopefully contribute to success well down the road.

