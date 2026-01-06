Tigers Execute Surprising Trade with Rays to Officially Part Ways with Slugger

The Detroit Tigers have pulled off a move many have expected for a couple weeks now in an early January trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to an announcement from the team, outfielder and DH Justyn-Henry Malloy -- who was designated for assignment on December 20 in order to officially make room for Kyle Finnegan -- has been traded to Tampa Bay in exchange for cash considerations.

Given the kind of player that Malloy is and has been at the Triple-A level, a trade always felt more likely than an outright assignment or refusal and free agency, but fans in Detroit may have hoped for a bit more in a trade return.

Of course, the significant fear now becomes that Malloy goes and has a great season for a Rays team which Detroit could very well be contending with for a playoff spot, but the fact is Scott Harris was not left with a whole lot of choice.

Tigers Had to Part Ways with Malloy Due to Limitations

Detroit Tigers outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy (44) celebrates walk-off single against Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park.

Though Malloy had a tremendous season with the bat at the Triple-A level with a slash line of .322/.453/.502 with 84 hits in 72 games played, the big league numbers did not translate. There were flashes, but still he posted just a .221/.346/.308 in 52 games with just one home run.

Given the fact that he is not a strong defender at any position and has not shown any ability to drive the baseball at the MLB level, he is unfortunately a likely DH only who does not hit for power. As great of a guy he is to have around due to his on-base percentage, it's just not feasible to keep someone like that around over others.

As for his status with Tampa Bay, a young and rising American League team who is a direct competitor with Detroit gets a player who is still young and can contribute.

Will Tigers Regret Sending Malloy to Rays?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ultimately, Detroit likely still made the right move by parting with Malloy over players who can either help the issue on the left side of the infield or defend anywhere at a high level. With that being said, in an ideal world they would have sent him somewhere in the National League.

It's hard to say now that they will regret the deal, however Malloy will likely get his chance with Tampa Bay and may just end up making the Tigers kick themselves over the decision.

