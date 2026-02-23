Tigers Minor League Veteran Shockingly Named Dark Horse Roster Candidate

The Detroit Tigers have always been willing to get a little bit creative when it comes to their roster construction, and there's no reason to think this year will be any different.

When it comes to a big league bullpen, it's always going to take a mix of established MLB talent along with guys from the minor league ranks who perform better than anyone expected them to. Detroit is the perfect example, and they have found both in the last couple of years.

As the Tigers try to figure out who they will be trusting to get outs late in games this season, there's one forgotten name who fans may want to keep a very close eye on throughout the remainder of the spring.

In an article naming a dark horse roster candidate from every team, Jason Beck of MLB.com used minor league journeyman veteran Matt Seelinger as someone who if things go right, could find himself pitching for Detroit on Opening Day.

Matt Seelinger Named Tigers Darkhorse Roster Candidate

"Signed out of indy ball in 2024, Seelinger was a bit of a revelation in the Tigers’ farm system last year, striking out 75 batters over 65 2/3 innings of relief between Double-A and Triple-A," Beck wrote. "He dominated right-handed hitters last year, allowing a .197 average with 38 strikeouts over 139 plate appearances. If A.J. Hinch decides to top off his bullpen with an extra right-hander on Opening Day against a Padres lineup that features righty hitters Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogearts and Nick Castellanos, Seelinger is an intriguing option."

Like anything else in terms of roster decisions, Seelinger having any chance to break camp with the team is going to depend on spring performance, and he is not off to a strong start there. During the blowout loss to the New York Yankees, the 30-year-old lasted just a third of an inning and allowed five hits and five runs with a dreadful four walks.

Clearly, Detroit wanted to give him a shot, but Seelinger did not help himself at all on Saturday.

Seelinger Had Huge Year for Tigers in Minor Leagues

Across 47 appearances for Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in 2025, Seelinger had a 2.74 ERA and 1.096 WHIP, being promoted early after an absurdly dominant beginning to the year in Double-A. His 4.3 walks per nine innings with Toledo however reared their head in the spring debut and are not a great sign.

Clearly, Detroit sees enough in Seelinger that they want to give him a shot to at least force a decision when putting the roster together, however at this rate, it does not look all that great for him.

With plenty of Tigers spring left, perhaps there is still enough time for Seelinger to turn it around and push for a spot, or at the very least put himself in a spot to be called up for his big league debut at some point this season.

He certainly is a name worth keeping an eye on in Lakeland.