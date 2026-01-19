Tigers Fans Can Relax as Dodgers Move Onto New Trade Target from Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason with a massive question looming over them as they entered their final year of control for their repeat American League Cy Young Tarik Skubal.

It's been the topic of the winter as to whether or not Detroit could look to move on from him, and while things slowed down after the winter meetings, they ramped back up again after an absurd dispute with regards to arbitration salary.

After the two sides filed with the highest gap in arbitration history at $32 million and $19 million, the trade rumors ramped back up as most expect Skubal to win the upcoming dramatic hearing. By far the most commonly linked team to a potential blockbuster has been the Los Angeles Dodgers to this point.

A report over the weekend however indicated that the two-time defending World Series champions may be turning their focus elsewhere. According to baseball insider Héctor Gómez, Los Angeles is making a strong push for Milwaukee Brewers All-Star ace Freddy Peralta.

Dodgers May Have Changed Course to Pursue Peralta Over Skubal

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The report from Gómez does not necessarily mean that Los Angeles has moved on entirely from a pursuit of Skubal, however it is telling that the Tigers clearly may be asking for more than they are willing to pay in a trade.

Peralta like Skubal is only under team control for one more season, however he is set to make just $8 million in 2026 on a team option. Him potentially making just a quarter of what Skubal could make combined with Detroit's ace being the best pitcher on the planet make him much more attainable in a deal.

The Dodgers bowing out on Skubal if they acquire Peralta does not definitively mean the sweepstakes for the southpaw are over, but it would remove one of just a couple of teams who have the boldness -- and prospect pool -- to make the deal.

What Are Tigers Asking for to Deal Skubal?

Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

By all accounts, the reason why Detroit has held onto Skubal to this point has been no team being willing to meet -- or even come close -- to their asking price. Rightfully so, the Tigers have demanded not only a huge haul of prospects, but also at least one MLB ready starter to soften the blow of losing their ace not just in the future but also now.

Most fans simply want to see an end to the discussion whether Skubal is traded or not, and Los Angeles looking elsewhere could be a major sign that things are close to being over.

Other teams can still make a push here and nothing would be shocking at this point, however it's likely safe to say that if the Dodgers are not involved, a trade of Skubal becomes significantly less likely.

In the coming weeks until spring training, Detroit fans will be monitoring the rumor mill closely not just for Skubal news, but for a potential deal with Peralta as well.

