One Tigers Minor Leaguer Deserves a Chance in Detroit Sooner Rather Than Later

May was horrible for the Detroit Tigers, and it shows in their 2026 standings. After making the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, it's looking very bleak for the Tigers to even attempt to make a comeback this season.

The offense continues to be the leading issue for Detroit in 2026, as more often than not, they don't score enough to win close one-run games, similar to how the series finale went against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday afternoon.

This lineup needs a boost, a change. Detroit recalled Gage Workman last month, hoping he would spark the offense, but he fell right into line with what had been up to par for the Tigers. If saving their season is a serious goal, one roster move needs to be made first to get the ball rolling.

The Tigers Should Call Up Experienced Outfielder

Detroit Tigers outfielder Corey Julks practices during spring training. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Wenceel Perez has been hitting the ball better as of late, he still stands out as a player who could benefit from being sent down to Triple-A. He still has two options to be sent down, and the Tigers should utilize one of those and replace him with former 2017 MLB Draft pick, Corey Julks.

Julks was signed this offseason to help the outfield depth in Detroit. He has experience at the MLB level, playing three seasons with the Houston Astros and two seasons with the White Sox. He may have a negative career WAR (-0.8) in 165 total career MLB games, but he has been killing it in the minors.

This season with the Toledo Mud Hens, Julks has hit 10 home runs, driven in 30 RBIs, and has done so while hitting .287 at the plate with a .888 OPS. Those numbers would make a huge difference to the Tigers' lineup should he get the opportunity and bring the production to Detroit.

He can play both corner outfield positions and has been utilized as a designated hitter this season with the Mud Hens. While his defense might not be tremendous, the offense needs a boost right now to give any Tiger fan hope for a somewhat enjoyable summer, because right now, fans aren't happy.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was asked why there haven't been any changes or players who have been called up last month, stating, "It's not as simple as just try something. There are roster ramifications. There are playing time ramifications," via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

At some point this season, changes will be made; it's just a matter of whether the front office will do it or not in time to make a change to the brand of baseball the Tigers are looking to play.