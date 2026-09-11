One Way Framber Valdez Can Lower His Comerica Park ERA Against the Rockies

The Detroit Tigers are entering a new series at Comerica Park on Friday after taking two of three against the Minnesota Twins earlier this week. Welcoming the Colorado Rockies for three games, the Tigers turn the ball over to veteran southpaw Framber Valdez.

Valdez's first season with Detroit hasn't gone exactly as planned, especially with the amount of money he's making this year. However, he's been good lately, flirting with a high 3.00 ERA if he can take down Colorado.

There's one aspect of Valdez's game to watch in this start, something that he's struggled with when pitching in his new home ballpark.

Valdez Must Keep the Ball in Comerica

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59) watches as Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda (not in the photo) celebrates a home run. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Set to make his 14th start of the season in Detroit, Valdez enters the game with a 4.33 ERA in 72.2 innings when pitching at Comerica Park and one issue that's plagued him all season, but mainly in front of Tigers fans.

The long ball has deflated many of Valdez's starts this season. Comerica Park has become known as a pitcher-friendly ballpark over the 26 years it's been open, but Valdez would beg to differ, allowing 10 home runs this season in the Motor City.

It's the most home runs he's ever allowed at home in his career.

His final two starts of August happened at Comerica Park, against the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers. In both games, the veteran allowed one home run, eventually allowing three runs altogether. In August alone, Valdez allowed three home runs, all of them coming at Comerica Park.

In fact, in the last four starts at Comerica Park, Valdez has allowed one home run; it's almost become a habit. While the Rockies don't have the best record, they do have young power hitters who have performed strongly against lefties this season - they'll present a test to Valdez with how he's pitched at home.

The biggest names that could hurt Valdez with the long ball in Colorado's offense are All-Star catcher Hunter Goodman, who's hit 37 home runs this season, outfielder/designated hitter Mickey Moniak, who's hit 22 home runs this season, and rookie first baseman TJ Rumfield, who's hit 15 home runs, four of which have come against left-handed pitchers.

Valdez can't afford to walk anyone either, but he's walked fewer batters at Comerica Park this season than he has on the road. If Valdez keeps the ball in the park and preferably on the ground, Detroit would be primed for an opening-series victory, assuming the offense can come alive again.