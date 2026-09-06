Riley Greene Explodes as Tigers Get Much-Needed Complete Performance

Only five players this season have had 4+ hits, 2+ HR, a double, 4+ RBI and 3+ runs in a game. The Detroit Tigers have three of them: Dillon Dingler twice. Riley Greene on Saturday night, leading the Tigers to a 6-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field.

In just his first three trips to the plate, Greene hit the same number of home runs he had totaled in his previous 22 games, during a stretch in which he hit .183/.277/.329, with a .606 OPS in 94 plate appearances. It was only his fourth game since returning from the injured list on September 1.

Messick challenged Greene with a slider down in a 1-2 count during his first at-bat. The ball ended up traveling 407 feet to straightaway center field, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Detroit Tigers left fielder Riley Greene (31). Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the third, Greene responded with an RBI single against a sinker up in the zone on an 0-1 count. It was only a 68.5 mph batted ball, but it found enough space to make it 2-0. Messick began adjusting his location from there, retiring eight consecutive batters — five by strikeout — before facing Greene again in the sixth. Messick tried to throw a fastball on the outside corner, but Greene crushed the swing for a thunderous 421-foot home run to left-center, giving Detroit a 3-0 lead.

In three at-bats, Greene destroyed what could have been a great start by Messick, who established a career high with 12 strikeouts over six innings. One inning later, he added his 27th double of the season against right-hander Matt Festa in the seventh, a 105.7 mph rocket to center field to extend the lead to 4-0.

Greene entered Saturday hitting just .168 (19-for-113) at Progressive Field, with his worst OPS+ (44) at any stadium where he has played at least 15 games. With his two opposite-field home runs, Greene now has seven home runs at Progressive Field, his highest total at any stadium other than Comerica Park (38).

The fact that it came against left-hander Parker Messick adds even more value to Greene’s offensive performance on Saturday, as he entered the game with just two home runs in 159 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. He had produced a .849 OPS against right-handers, but just a .694 OPS against lefties. Messick, meanwhile, had allowed only four of his 18 home runs to left-handed hitters, although Greene had hit one of them back in September of last year.

had a Riley good day pic.twitter.com/ZbO70jLFrL — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 6, 2026

The Tigers had not recorded a shutout in just under a month, on August 13, when they beat Messick, 3-0, behind a gem from Keider Montero and a key sixth-inning home run by Eduardo Valencia. Detroit is now 6 ½ games out of the Wild Card, a significant gap with only 20 games remaining.

Framber Valdez Answered Again

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez (59). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Greene handled the heavy lifting offensively, credit must also go to Framber Valdez, who threw seven scoreless innings with just three hits allowed, three strikeouts and one walk. The decline of the left-hander is clear: his strikeout rate is the worst of his career, falling to 6.9 K/9, as have his ground-ball rate (53.8 GB%) and the OPS (.727) he has allowed. The Tigers bet on the dominant version of Framber, so these results are absolutely disappointing. Still, there have been moments throughout the season when it looks like Framber can recover, only for him to fall back again. He has not been able to find consistency.

La Grasa goes 7 shutty ⛽️ pic.twitter.com/5KIxgepCVI — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 6, 2026

If you like digging a little into the statistics, you can pick whichever stretch you prefer among his 28 starts. You will find something similar to this most recent stretch: in his six starts before throwing seven scoreless innings Saturday at Progressive Field, Valdez went 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA, 4.22 FIP, 24 strikeouts and 16 walks over 37 1/3 innings.

That pace is somewhat better than his 4.36 ERA and 4.24 FIP for the entire season. But now, if we step back just a little farther, to the five starts before that stretch, this is what happens: a 1-2 record — with Detroit going 1-4 in those starts —, a 6.85 ERA, a 4.70 FIP and more hits allowed (18) than strikeouts (17).

This is the fourth time all season that he has been able to record two consecutive quality starts. He still has not gone beyond that. So the seven scoreless innings Saturday against the Guardians once again become a point of expectation around Framber’s performance. The Tigers have needed the best version of Framber, consistently, throughout the season. He still has not been able to get there, with October approaching and every loss pushing Detroit farther away from a path to the postseason.