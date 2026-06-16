The Most Logical Replacement for Jahmai Jones on the Tigers

Ongoing conversations for the Detroit Tigers this season have surrounded designated hitter Jahmai Jones. Jones was a crucial part of the success of the 2025 team, but hasn't found any ounce of that success in 2026, resulting in many fans' uproar over his stability on the team.

In 2025, Jones had the best season of his career, where he hit seven home runs over the wall and drove in 23 RBIs while hitting .287 at the plate. Against lefties, Jones held a .970 OPS in 104 at-bats. This season hasn't been too kind to the former lefty masher.

His 2026 slash line of .131/.215/.441 with two home runs and 29 strikeouts hasn't gotten the job done whatsoever. Manager A.J. Hinch spoke on Jones' struggles and backed his player by stating he's a "real threat" and that they believe in him.

Detroit isn't in a position where they can keep a player with Jones' kind of production on the roster when they're looking to climb back into the standings and hopefully make a playoff push. Jones pinch-hit for Kerry Carpenter in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros on Monday, and proceeded to go 0-3 with two strikeouts.

The Perfect Jahmai Jones Replacement Revealed

Detroit Tigers outfielder Jahmai Jones, right, talks to third base coach Joey Cora after a play. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jones is hitting .162 against left-handers this season, the one thing that Hinch has told the media about Jones' role. One player who has been hitting lefties very well in Triple-A and is also an outfielder by trade, similar to Jones, is former 18th-round draft pick Ben Malgeri.

Malgeri has been hitting the ball very well for the Toledo Mud Hens this season, holding a .310 AVG with a .944 OPS. On top of his overall performances, Malgeri has hit lefties well this season, holding a .344 AVG, five home runs, and 16 RBIs in 61 at-bats.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Ben Malgeri practices during spring training at TigerTown. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tigers need a right-handed bat who can produce consistently when called upon, and Malgeri might be the man for the job. It's nothing personal against Jones, who is always smiling in the dugout and is an example of a team player, but at the end of the day, if you're not producing, you're not helping.

If Detroit truly wants to play the numbers game, as Hinch loves to do in matchup-based scenarios, Malgeri has the numbers to back up why he's currently a better option than Jones.

As for other Tigers prospects who deserve to be called up, not replacing Jones, Max Anderson, Corey Julks and Jace Jung all seem like likely options, especially if Gleyber Torres hits the injured list again.