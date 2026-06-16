The Historic Achievement Behind Colt Keith's Big Performance

The Detroit Tigers began the week with a 9-3 victory over the Houston Astros, but it didn't come without its share of surprises. Starting pitcher Troy Melton was scratched from Monday's start with back tightness.

So, the Tigers went with a last-minute bullpen game with Drew Anderson getting the start. Five relievers followed him, and they did an admirable job as Enmanuel De Jesus got the final three outs. That wasn't the only surprise of the night.

Detroit's offense struck out a season-high 18 times, but still recorded nine runs courtesy of Colt Keith. The 24-year-old hit three home runs with six RBIs in the win.

Keith Joins Rare Company After Historic Night

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith watches his home run against the Houston Astros. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Keith joins Kerry Carpenter (2025) and Victor Martinez (2016) as the only Detroit players to hit three home runs in a game over the last 10 years, per Statmuse.com. Of the 21 Tigers' players to accomplish this, Keith is the second-youngest of the bunch, only to Al Kaline, who did it at the age of 20 in 1955.

The Tigers' third baseman had a really strong start to the year, but was lacking power. He finally hit his first long ball on Thursday, but the home run swing was fully unlocked on Monday.

Colt Keith crushes his THIRD HOME RUN OF THE GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/IxTGshvGPr — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

Per Steve Schaeffer of MLB.com, Keith said, "I was seeing it really well today. I was on time for the heater, was seeing spin, was seeing the seams on the baseball, and I felt like I was in a great spot all day. I just want to re-create that, do that tomorrow, and get consistent with that swing..."

Tigers' Offense Dependent on Long Ball

Monday's victory has been a summation of the Tigers' offense lately. They've been reliant on the home run ball and striking out a lot. Kevin McGonigle and Spencer Torkelson joined Keith with home runs against starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng.

In their last win on Thursday, Detroit left the yard six times. In the win before that? Four times. It's a formula that's been working. They were sorely lacking the powerful swings at the beginning of the season, but it appears that something is working.

However, it's hard to ignore the 18 strikeouts. The Tigers finished top-five in strikeouts last year and are back in the top-10 this year. While the home runs are great, Detroit has to find other ways to generate offense. However, Monday's biggest takeaway is Keith. If he can get going, this lineup becomes a lot more dangerous.