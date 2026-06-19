The Tigers Chose Trei Cruz, but Was There a Better Alternative?

As reported Thursday afternoon, ahead of the Detroit Tigers' 10-game homestand, beginning Friday night against the Chicago White Sox, former 2020 MLB Draft third-round pick Trei Cruz is getting his chance at the major league level.

Cruz will be replacing outfielder Wenceel Perez, who was placed on the injured list following a non-baseball training room mishap. Cruz's call-up has sparked some debate among Tigers fans, but regardless, this will be a strong moment for the 2020 draft class, with almost all of the draftees playing in the MLB.

That being said, did Detroit make the right choice when finding a replacement for Perez on the active roster? That remains to be seen until Cruz hits the field, but here's one player who looked very deserving of a call-up himself who some may think was snubbed of the opportunity.

Ben Malgeri's Case

Detroit Tigers outfielder Ben Malgeri practices. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ben Malgeri's case for an MLB chance has only grown given the help the Tigers need off the bench. The former 2021 MLB Draft pick has blossomed in Triple-A this season at the plate, leading some to question why he hasn't been given a shot to help at the Major League level.

Malgeri is hitting .303 at the dish in 241 at-bats with the Toledo Mud Hens, with nine home runs, 34 RBIs and eight stolen bases. His OPS sits at .920, which Detroit could use right about now. In comparison to Cruz, below is how he played at the plate in the at-bats he got (138).

.225 AVG/.331 OBP/.657 OPS - two home runs, 17 RBIs

Detroit Tigers outfielder Trei Cruz catches for a flyout. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A large reason as to why Cruz got the call is his defensive versatility, having played shortstop, third base and all the outfield positions in his minor league career. Detroit needs the defense, so though Malgeri was the better offensive choice, fans shouldn't write off Cruz before his career ever starts.

Malgeri could still get a call-up to the Tigers at some point in 2026, depending on what the front office decides to do with the lack of production from Jahami Jones off the bench.

So, was there a better alternative than Trei Cruz? Sure, in some folks' eyes. But when looking at how well he plays defense and his career minor league offensive stats (48 HRs, 251 RBIs, .235 AVG, .736 OPS), he's not a bad player to be given an opportunity.

It will also make his family proud, as both his father (José Cruz Jr.) and grandfather (Jośe Cruz) are former MLB players in their own right.