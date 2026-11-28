After all, the Detroit Tigers have fulfilled much of their offseason planning, and one of those priorities has been infield defense, a key point that has become a problem over the last two seasons.

Signing infielder Ha-Seong Kim responded precisely to that search for a player with the ability to provide depth at multiple positions. Over the last two seasons, Detroit finished 18th in the Major Leagues with -12 Fielding Run Value, despite continuing to have one of the most consistent pitching staffs when it comes to generating ground balls.

In 2026, the Tigers finished fourth in the league with a 44.3 GB% rate, but their infielders combined for -24 in Range, tied for 28th in the Majors alongside the Los Angeles Angels. Between 2023 and 2025, Detroit also accumulated a negative Range of -8, but ranked 19th in the league.

How Much Can Detroit Take Advantage of Kim’s Defensive Ability?

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7). Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit agreed to a one-year contract with $5 million guaranteed with the middle infielder, with the possibility of reaching $6 million through incentives. The move, reported while the physical examination was pending, also represents a bet on recovering a player who managed to record two consecutive seasons of at least 5.0 bWAR (5.0 in 2022 and 5.4 in 2023) and won the Gold Glove in 2023.

Obviously, Kim will not be able to solve all the infield breakdowns, but at least he could help strengthen the roster and allow Detroit to position some of its players at the positions where they performed best in 2026.

One of those cases could be that of the Rookie of the Year, Kevin McGonigle, who recorded better defensive results at third base (+8 DRS) than at shortstop (+2 DRS) during 2026. Kim could assume responsibilities at shortstop and allow McGonigle to focus on remaining the starting third baseman, where Hao-Yu Lee has recorded negative numbers with -4 DRS, -6 OAA (Outs Above Average) and -4 FRV (Fielding Run Value) in the 270 innings he has played over the last two seasons.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Hao Yu Lee (50). Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In that way, Lee could likely become the starting second baseman, where Detroit could take advantage of his offense, considering that this was the position where he played the most over the last two campaigns (492 ⅔ innings) and recorded his best defensive numbers, although his -3 DRS remained negative.

That's an option the Tigers could explore, since Colt Keith has had more problems than Lee at second base, with -9 DRS in 1271 ⅓ innings since 2024. Both Lee (107 wRC+) and Keith (106 wRC+) have provided similar offensive production over the last two campaigns, so they should remain key pieces in their different roles. I also won't rule out Keith moving to first base to strengthen the infield when Detroit faces right-handed pitchers.

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keith has recorded a 60 wRC+ in 159 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers since 2024, but Spencer Torkelson remains one of the worst defensive first basemen in the Major Leagues with -4 DRS and -14 OAA over the last three seasons.

That said, if Kim becomes defensively stable again at the level customary throughout his career and improves his offense, the Tigers could have made one of their best infield acquisitions over the last three campaigns. However, after reaching a high level in 2023, when he won the Gold Glove as a utility player by recording +9 OAA and accumulating 16 DRS between second base, third base and shortstop, his most recent defensive performance was far from those numbers.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, he accumulated 365 innings at shortstop, with +4 DRS, -2 OAA and -3 FRV, a limited sample in which Kim was affected by an injury to the middle finger of his right hand, which he suffered after slipping on an icy surface in South Korea and which required surgery. The injury kept him out of action for much of the start of the season and caused him problems again in July due to inflammation in the finger.

That will be a key point to keep in mind, without ruling out the offensive side, which, although it is not what the Tigers need most from Kim, also raised warning signs after he recorded a poor .116/.219/.140 slash line, with no home runs, nine RBIs and a .359 OPS, with just a 7 wRC+ in 147 plate appearances that led him to finish with -1.2 fWAR with the Atlanta Braves.