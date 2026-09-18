The Tigers Announce Their Lineup Looking to Bounce Back Against the White Sox

The Detroit Tigers continue their four-game road series against the Chicago White Sox tonight after suffering a 3-1 loss in last night’s series opener. This represents the club’s second consecutive loss right after tying its best winning streak of the season with six straight victories. This stop in Chicago marks the second part of a seven-game road trip through two cities that began with a series win in Toronto (2-1).

Detroit arrived in Chicago with three consecutive series wins after failing to win any of its previous seven series.

Eyes on McGonigle

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle. Mandatory Credit: Josh Boland-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kevin McGonigle is one of two rookies in baseball history to record such a complete debut campaign with at least 94 runs scored, 26 doubles, 17 home runs, 65 RBIs and 92 walks, joining the considered greatest hitter of all time, Ted Williams (1939). McGonigle boasts a 6.6 bWAR this season, the best mark for any position player in the A.L., the best figure for any Major League rookie and the third-best for any position player in all of baseball alongside Pete Crow-Armstrong (9.5) and Bryce Turang (7.0). The next-best position players in the A.L. behind Kevin are Bobby Witt Jr. (6.4) and Yordan Alvarez (6.2).

Another Challenge for Andrew Sears

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Andrew Sears (64). Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Tigers have had eight position players debut in the Major Leagues this season — their highest total since 2010 (also eight) — Andrew Sears is the only Tigers pitcher to debut in the Majors in 2026. He has done so with a 0-1 record and a 5.40 ERA, with 13 strikeouts and four walks. His ERA in that small sample is still far from showing the dominance that his pitches are really beginning to generate. His 27.4% whiff rate is above the league average (25%) and his opponents’ chase rate is 6.9 below average.

Last year, the Tigers saw five pitchers make their MLB debut, so this marks the first time Detroit has had one pitcher debut in a season since 1985, when left-hander Chuck Cary was the only Tigers pitcher to debut that year.

Game 2 Starters in Chicago

Detroit Tigers left fielder Brett Callahan (34). Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have played an enormous number of games — 69 — decided by two runs or fewer, posting a 21-48 (.304) record in those games, the worst mark of its kind in baseball by 1.5 games. The 48 losses of this type are the highest total in the Majors, while the 21 wins are the lowest total in all of baseball. By contrast, the Tigers have a 51-33 record in games decided by three runs or more this year. That difficulty in close games has also been evident against the White Sox, who now lead the season series 7-3 after Thursday’s 3-1 victory.

Starting Lineup

SS Kevin McGonigle 2B Gleyber Torres DH Colt Keith LF Riley Greene 1B Spencer Torkelson RF Zach McKinstry CF Max Clark C Eduardo Valencia 3B Hao-Yu Lee

The Tigers have a 17-32 record in their first 49 games against their own division this year and are 9-23 in games decided by two runs or fewer against A.L. Central opponents, which represents a .281 winning percentage (the worst in the division), well behind the Royals (14-16, .467). In addition, they have a puzzling 0-13 record on the road in games decided by two runs or fewer against Central opponents.

Overall, last night’s loss left Detroit with a 3-20 record on the road against the A.L. Central this season (.130 winning percentage), a negative record, as they had never had such a low winning percentage on the road against their division since joining the A.L. Central in 1998.