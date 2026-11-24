The Detroit Tigers are adding another option to their infield, agreeing to a one-year, $5 million contract with veteran infielder Ha-Seong Kim, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Kim, 31, joins Detroit after spending the 2026 season with the Atlanta Braves. The veteran infielder gives the Tigers an experienced option up the middle as they continue to shape their roster for the 2027 season.

Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

The move is a relatively low-cost addition for Detroit, but it could provide some meaningful upside if Kim can rediscover the form he showed earlier in his major league career.

Tigers Take Low-Risk Chance on Former Gold Glover

Kim's best season came in 2023 with the San Diego Padres, when he hit .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI and 38 stolen bases across 152 games. His performance earned him a Gold Glove Award for his work as a utility infielder.

Defensively, Kim has been one of the more versatile infielders in the MLB, seeing significant time at shortstop and second base throughout his career. That flexibility could be particularly useful for a Detroit team that has continued to experiment with different combinations around their infield.

However, Kim is coming off a difficult 2026 campaign. He appeared in just 47 games for Atlanta, hitting .116 with zero home runs and nin RBI in 129 at-bats. The limited playing time and offensive struggles make this something of a bounce-back opportunity for the veteran.

Kim also dealt with a significant shoulder injury in 2025, undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum before making his season debut with Tampa Bay in July. He subsequently joined Atlanta after being claimed off waivers in September.

What Kim Brings to Detroit's Infield

The Tigers have several young infielders working toward larger roles, including Kevin McGonigle, who has already demonstrated his ability to handle both shortstop and third base. Javier Baez also provides another option at shortstop and around the diamond.

The Tigers sign INF Ha-Seong Kim to a 1 yr, $5M deal.



🔸11 HR / 22 SB in 122 G in 2024, 99 G since

🔸10.3 BB% / 19.4 K% for his career

🔸Can play 2B, SS, 3B



Some pop/speed off the bench. A decent utility bat to have. #Tigers | #MLB pic.twitter.com/HhWvnMyREA — DataBase Hit (@DatabaseHit) November 24, 2026

Kim's arrival gives Detroit additional flexibility without requiring a significant financial commitment or a long-term roster decision. The Tigers have emphasized developing their young core while using free agency to supplement the roster. A one-year agreement fits that approach, allowing Detroit to add an experienced defender while keeping its longer-term options open.

There is some uncertainty surrounding what Kim can provide offensively after two injury-affected seasons and a particularly difficult 2026. Still, his defensive track record and previous production offer reasons for optimism.

For just $5 million, the Tigers are taking a chance that a change of scenery and a healthier season can help Kim get closer to the player he was in San Diego.