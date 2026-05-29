How to Watch Tigers Series Opener vs White Sox: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The series losses are stacking up for the Detroit Tigers after a 7-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. Since winning the first series of the month against the Texas Rangers, the Tigers are 4-18, and are tied with the Angels for the worst record in the American League (22-35).

Detroit salvaged one win on Wednesday, but starting pitcher Casey Mize left the game with right groin tightness, and reliever Kenley Jansen had to leave early and was later placed on the 15-day injured list with pelvic inflammation.

As the Tigers enter their final series in this nightmare month, they'll be looking for any positive momentum. A six-game road trip awaits, with the Chicago White Sox (29-27) up first. Here is a rundown of Friday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Tigers vs White Sox

Detroit Tigers pitcher Troy Melton pitches. | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Where: Rate Field, Chicago, IL

TV: Detroit SportsNet

Radio: WXYT 97.1 FM

Pitching Matchup

Tigers: Troy Melton (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs. White Sox: Erick Fedde (0-5, 5.47 ERA)

Melton was activated off the 60-day injured list and made his 2026 season debut on May 24. He earned a win and was brilliant on the mound. He pitched 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits, one earned run, and three walks.

He was a reliever towards the end of last season, but with the injuries within the starting rotation, Melton will earn more opportunities to start. The 25-year-old threw five different pitches in his last start, but his four-seam fastball and slider were most effective.

Fedde will make his 11th start of the year and is still searching for his first win. He's run into a lot of trouble in May. In his previous start against the San Francisco Giants, Fedde allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits over 3.1 innings. He's allowed at least one home run in five consecutive starts.

Tigers Injuries

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen walks off the field due to an injury. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Kerry Carpenter (left shoulder sprain), INF/OF Javier Báez (right ankle sprain), INF Gleyber Torres (mild left oblique strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Kenley Jansen (pelvic inflammation), LHP Brant Hurter (lumbar spine inflammation), RHP Burch Smith (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Tarik Skubal (loose body in left elbow), RHP Ty Madden (right forearm contusion)

60-Day Injured List: RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation), RHP Jackson Jobe (June 2025 Tommy John surgery), RHP Beau Brieske (left adductor strain), LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy), RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery), SS Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain), OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm)