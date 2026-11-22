Everybody knows that baseball is a team game, but usually it becomes quite clear a ballclub's weaknesses as time goes on throughout the year. While nobody wants to point the finger at one area, it is impossible to ignore what happened with the 2026 Detroit Tigers' bullpen.

By the end of the season, the Tigers finished 10 games under .500. Do you know how many blown saves the relief staff accumulated? Twenty-nine. That isn't an exaggeration, unfortunately, and it was truly hard to watch.

Detroit's offense and starting rotation (at least before the trade deadline) were too good to finish nearly dead last in the division, and the front office knows that they have to add high-leverage relievers this winter.

We have agreed to terms with RHP Emilio Pagán on a one-year contract for the 2027 season.



Welcome to Detroit, Emilio! pic.twitter.com/3dQqjOkFJ3 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) November 17, 2026

Now, they made a solid start by signing Emilio Pagan to a one-year deal; he logged 25 saves for the Cincinnati Reds and posted a sub-2.00 ERA in his last 30 appearances. But Pagan cannot be the only arm they add to the pen.

If the Milwaukee Brewers taught us anything, it is that a pitching staff can never have too many reliable relievers, as they boasted a campaign like no other during arguably one of the best postseason runs in history.

The Tigers have to continue to find dependable pitchers, and there are quite a few still available as Tansaction November has been quite slow thus far.

Available Free Agents That the Tigers Front Office Should Pursue

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the White Sox. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first low-risk name that jumps off the page is veteran Steven Okert, who was marvelous for the Houston Astros last season. Okert posted a 2.13 ERA in 68 games while also tallying 21 holds to complement a sub-1.00 WHIP.

The lefty got better as time went on, as he seemingly couldn't be scored on, which is highlighted by a 1.84 ERA in his final 30 appearances and only walked three hitters over a span of 29.1 innings. Plus, at 37 years old, he will come at a bargain price.

If the Tigers really want to bet big, then the front office should aggressively take a look at Adrian Morejon, who has been in the shadow of closer Mason Miller for the San Diego Padres, but has been elite, as he has logged a 2.83 ERA or lower in each of his last three seasons.

There are options out there for Detroit, and the worst mistake they could make is to be passive in the coming months, because make no mistake, if Pagan is the only addition to the pitching staff, the ballclub will not be making the playoffs.