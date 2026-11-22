It was a rough day back in August of this year when the Detroit Tigers dealt away their homegrown ace and back-to-back Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal. But many had held out hope that he would return to the organization when he hit free agency.

While Skubal had publicly stated his desire to return to the ballclub that launched his career, the Tigers were never going to win the bidding war over the past few weeks, with the New York Mets coming out on top.

Bob Nightengale broke the news that Skubal is joining the Mets on a nine-year, $ 450 million deal with a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs; for all intents and purposes, it appears he'll finish his days pitching in New York.

Just like that, Skubal shatters the all-time record for a contract for a pitcher https://t.co/oUSMj4oG3g — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 22, 2026

Ultimately, there were only a handful of front offices who were going to be willing to cough up the dough that was going to be needed to sign him, and it was the right move by Detroit who needs to address many areas on the roster.

One of those problems still is in regard to the starting rotation that is in desperate need of reinforcements, as Troy Melton and Framber Valdez are the only players who remain with the pitching staff that started in 2026.

Skubal might be gone, but the Tigers must march on; if they want to find the playoffs again without him, then starting pitching has to be a priority.

Remaining Free Agents That the Tigers Should Be Pursuing

Braves starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) throws against the Mets. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though a reunion with Skubal is no longer on the table, it would be in their best interests to bring back Casey Mize, who severely struggled after he was dealt to the San Diego Padres, but was the No.2 man for the Tigers the previous two years.

Mize was boasting a 2.70 ERA in his first 16 starts in Detroit as he kept the momentum rolling from 2025, when he logged 14 wins in arguably the best season of his career. He is also a pitcher that the Tigers developed, and they know how to make him compete in an elite fashion.

Then, one has to take into consideration Tyler Mahle, who had an opposite experience after the trade deadline in 2026, as Tyler Mahle struggled with the San Francisco Giants, but found a home with the Atlanta Braves, and was exceptional.

Mahle was able to keep runs off the board, posting a sub-2.00 ERA in his 15 starts of the season, and went into the first postseason of his career looking anything but inexperienced as he logged a pair of quality starts.

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the Yankees. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems safe to say that there were many rooting for Skubal to come back to Detroit, but now all the team can do is move forward, and that means permanently replacing him in the rotation for the foreseeable future.

With the No.1 free agent now off the market, one has to imagine that Transaction November finally sees some momentum, so the Tigers need to act sooner rather than later, before there is nobody left to sign.