The Detroit Tigers should go as high as seven years and $315 million guaranteed to bring back Tarik Skubal. If the bidding takes the guarantee above that figure or requires an eighth guaranteed season, Detroit should walk away.

The New York Mets met with Skubal in California on Nov. 16, according to the New York Post reporting. Three months after trading Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Detroit still needs a dependable starter alongside Framber Valdez. Several of the Tigers’ younger rotation options dealt with injuries in 2026.

Why the Tigers Should Stop at Seven Guaranteed Years

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Nov. 3, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected an eight-year, $352 million guarantee for Skubal, a $44 million average annual value. On Nov. 4, The Athletic’s Tim Britton projected nine years and $405 million, or $45 million per year.

Detroit could match Britton’s annual figure while guaranteeing $90 million less. The base proposal is seven flat $45 million salaries with no deferrals, options or performance bonuses. If the sides discuss an eighth season, it should be a club option, with any guaranteed buyout included in the $315 million ceiling.

An eighth year might be the price of getting a starter A.J. Hinch can trust with Game 1 of a playoff series. The two-time Cy Young winner posted a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts in 2026. Detroit could bring him back while keeping the three prospects it got in the trade. Signing him would cost no draft pick because the midseason move made him ineligible for a qualifying offer.

Skubal showed he could pitch at an elite level after May elbow surgery. His 2022 flexor tendon surgery also belongs in the long-term calculation. Seven years already commits Detroit through his age-36 season. Guaranteeing his age-37 season would add another year of injury and decline risk to secure the same seven seasons Detroit values most.

What the Tigers Could Buy Instead

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Valdez is due a $37.5 million base salary in 2027. At a flat $45 million for Skubal, two starters would account for $82.5 million in base salary that season.

Michael King logged 185 innings with a 3.21 ERA for San Diego in 2026. McDaniel’s Nov. 3 projection put him at three years and $79.5 million, a $26.5 million annual average. At those prices, the $18.5 million gap in annual value could give Detroit room to pursue a right-handed bat for a left-handed-heavy lineup.

Kevin Gausman offers a cheaper route to veteran innings if he decides to pitch in 2027. McDaniel projected him at three years and $51 million on Nov. 3, or $17 million per year. Gausman would enter the season at 36 after posting a 4.51 ERA. King would be the first call if bidding for Skubal goes past Detroit’s ceiling because he offers a better chance to strengthen the top of the rotation right away.