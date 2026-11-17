To say the Detroit Tigers had a disappointing 2026 campaign would be stating the obvious. They went from World Series contenders to one of the worst teams in the American League in the blink of an eye.

As the Tigers were seemingly incapable of closing out games lowlighted by 29 blown saves, the front office was practically forced to deal away 2x Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal, as well as their No. 2 man, Casey Mize.

Detroit entered 2026 with Skubal, Mize, Jack Flaherty, and Justin Verlander as members of the starting rotation, all of whom are no longer with the organization. So, it seems safe to say that they are depleted in their pitching staff.

Kevin Gausman with a fantastic performance vs the Brewers tonight:

- 7 IP

- 1 R

- 9 K



He joined @Ken_Rosenthal to talk about his night on the mound! pic.twitter.com/lqarjLsl7t — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 4, 2026

There are whispers that the Tigers could get in on the bidding war to take back their homegrown hero (Skubal), but that isn't something to bank on. While an aging veteran doesn't solve their ace problem, it does help with depth, and that is exactly what Kevin Gausman would provide.

Gausman has been the workhorse for the Toronto Blue Jays since 2022 and has pitched in at least 30 games a season in that time frame, a mark that only Framber Valdez hit for the Tigers in 2026. Detroit desperately needs someone who can get them deep into games, and Gausman can do that more often than not.

A Quick Look at Gausman in Recent Years

Cubs pitcher Kevin Gausman (12) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Brewers. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the time, Gausman is going to give his offense a chance to win the game, and with the position players that the Tigers have lining up, that could work out really nicely as they were the lone highlight it felt like this last season.

From 2022-2025, he never posted an ERA over 3.83 during the regular season. Now, 2026 was a bit of a different story, as he did not finish strongly after the trade deadline, but there is a reason for that, as he made it known that he was not 100% healthy.

Unfortunately for the Chicago Cubs, their starting rotation was arguably the worst in the game down the stretch, so they preferred a fatigued Gausman over really anybody else at the time, and it didn't work out in their favor.

The Tigers are in desperate need of additions to the staff, and with Gausman being 38 on Opening Day, combined with an out-of-character finish to the season, the cost is one that should make sense for the front office.

Ultimately, adding one pitcher this winter isn't going to be enough, but the biggest mistake that Detroit can make is being too passive, and the executives need to get serious about signing arms, or they will face the same fate next time around.