Tigers Broadcaster Gets Roasted by His Own Crew After Niche Reference

The Detroit Tigers have had a long and disappointing season. Expectations were high coming into this year, and the Tigers came up short of those goals.

Despite a down year for the American League, Detroit couldn't keep up. Several lengthy losing streaks pushed them down the A.L. wild-card standings.

As the final week of the regular season begins, it's okay to have a little fun, right? That's the only way one can endure a 162-game schedule.

Jason Benetti Receives Friendly Fire

Detroit Tigers mascot Paws celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tigers broadcaster Jason Benetti is one of the best in the business. He's the current voice of NBC's Sunday Night Baseball and is heard across college football and the NBA. On Monday night, he made a niche historical reference during a Riley Greene at-bat.

"So here's Riley Greene with his 1.663 OPS in the City Connect jerseys," Benetti said. "And when your OPS in any category is the same as the year when the Austro-Turkish War started, you're doing well."

I'll happily admit I have zero knowledge about the Austro-Turkish War, and apparently neither did the Detroit SportsNet broadcast crew. After Benetti referenced it, the director cut to a camera that was zoomed in on the "SeatGeek" sign in the outfield, but the "Geek" part was emphasized.

Jason Benetti gets absolutely roasted by his own production crew with the camera cut after his Austro-Turkish War reference. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nXPsCi4LE7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2026

The timing and camera work from the production crew were hilarious. Benetti responded with, "Thanks, Andrew," a nod to one of the members of the production crew, and Benetti laughed as Greene grounded out to first base.

The Tigers defeated the Washington Nationals 9-2 on Monday night. River Ryan made his Tigers debut and pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts and one walk. It was an impressive outing for the 28-year-old, who was acquired in the Tarik Skubal trade.

Detroit leaned on the long ball as Javier Baez, Ben Malgeri, and Spencer Torkelson hit home runs. A.J. Hinch praised Malgeri's patience, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.

He's always ready. He is engaged in the game on the days he's not playing. He's going to play again tomorrow. Hopefully, [we'll] get him another one over the weekend," Hinch said. "I want that guy to get rewarded. I want him to feel good leaving the ballpark..."

So, while the Tigers aren't competing for a playoff spot, it's nice to see these fun moments emerge from the final week of the season. Detroit has a lot of work to do this offseason, but it's important to enjoy this sport while it's still around this year.