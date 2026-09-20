Tigers’ Surprise Front-Office Reunion Could Shape Their Next Big Decision

The Detroit Tigers’ most consequential September development did not happen on the field.

MLB.com reported that Detroit was bringing back Jay Sartori as vice president for baseball operations, nearly a decade after he helped build the organization’s analytics and technology infrastructure. The report said a source confirmed the move, which was first reported by The Athletic, (subscription required) but the Tigers had not officially announced the hire.

The timing made the development especially important. Detroit was nearing the end of a disappointing campaign, and the organization faced major decisions about its roster, scouting structure and long-term direction.

Sartori’s return gave the Tigers a familiar voice with a detailed understanding of how the club’s baseball operations department had evolved.

Sartori’s Background Made Return Significant

Detroit Tigers catching coach Ryan Sienko, left, vice president and assistant general manager Jay Sartori and catcher Brian Serven watch pitching practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Fla. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sartori spent 10 years in Detroit’s front office. He began as the architect of the Tigers’ first analytics database under then-general manager Al Avila before eventually becoming a vice president and assistant general manager.

During his previous tenure, Sartori oversaw baseball analytics, research and development, performance science, advance scouting, data operations and software engineering, according to MLB.com’s report.

That background separated the move from a routine front-office hire. Sartori was not simply returning as another executive. He had already helped establish many of the systems Detroit used to evaluate players, organize information and support baseball decisions.

Sartori left the Tigers in 2025 to become the Atlantic Coast Conference’s vice president for sports technology. His return would allow Detroit to restore institutional knowledge while continuing to work with the executives who had taken over those responsibilities.

MLB.com reported that Sartori would work alongside vice president of baseball analytics Andrew Thomas and vice president of baseball strategy Alex Smith. That suggested the organization intended to add experience to its existing structure rather than eliminate the department’s current leadership.

Return Raised Questions Without Answering Them

From left, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, special assistant to the general manager Alan Trammell, president of baseball operations Scott Harris and general manager Jeff Greenberg watch practice during spring training at TigerTown in Lakeland, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Any front-office change naturally created questions about what Detroit planned to do next. The Tigers needed to evaluate a roster that had fallen out of contention, while also determining how aggressively to prioritize younger players in 2027.

Detroit Sports Nation speculated that Sartori could become president of baseball operations Scott Harris’ right-hand man or that his return could reflect broader concerns about the baseball-operations structure. The Tigers had not confirmed those possibilities, so they should not be presented as established facts.

Sartori’s hiring also did not prove that Harris’ position was in danger. It showed only that Detroit wanted another experienced executive involved in the process.

The most immediate questions involved Sartori’s exact responsibilities, his relationship with Harris, and whether the Tigers would announce any additional organizational changes. The team’s official front-office directory would also need to be updated once the hire became official.

Sartori’s return could eventually influence player evaluation, free-agent decisions, and roster construction. For now, it represented a significant organizational development that deserved attention before the Tigers entered an offseason filled with uncertainty.