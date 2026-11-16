Tigers Could Regret Ignoring Gregory Soto’s Comeback

Gregory Soto spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Tigers after making his debut at age 24. His story began with opportunities as a reliever and, although he was part of the plan when the Tigers needed additional starts to compensate for a rotation led by Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Daniel Norris and Jordan Zimmermann, Soto did not fare very well in his seven starts.

His terrible experience began with a debut to forget after allowing nine hits and seven runs in four innings against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, including a three-run home run by C.J. Cron that put the score at 7-3 in favor of the Twins in the bottom of the fifth inning, with no outs.

Even so, the Tigers continued with the experiment and Soto made six consecutive starts, finishing with a 0-2 record —the team lost four of those six games. He recorded an 8.44 ERA, 15 strikeouts, 12 walks and five home runs allowed in 21 ⅓ innings. His next start came eight days later and Soto exploded early once again, allowing three runs in two innings against the Red Sox.

Detroit relief pitcher Gregory Soto (65). Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

In seven starts, he was never able to complete five innings and recorded four innings in only three of them. The Tigers, of course, put an end to their experiment and sent Soto to the bullpen. Since then, Soto has not started again in his entire career and, although he had a little trouble establishing himself as a reliever, he took a step forward in his final two years with the Tigers.

After allowing a 5.36 ERA with a 4.93 FIP between 2019 and 2020 in his first 60 relief appearances, Soto earned All-Star Game honors during the following two years, improving his ERA to 3.34, with a 3.88 FIP and an ERA+ that rose from 88 to 123 in 126 appearances.

During that span, Soto saved 48 games in 52 opportunities, with his only 30-save season coming in 2022. Even so, Detroit decided to trade him to Philadelphia in January 2023, when he still had three seasons of contractual control, and since then, he has pitched for four different teams.

Could Soto Be Among the Standards Detroit Needs?

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Gregory Soto (31). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we analyze Soto’s most recent impact, he is still meeting the profile described by Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris when he pointed out that one of his priorities was to look for veteran relievers who could add value to the bullpen by generating swings and misses and being consistent against both batter profiles.

If there is no other argument against him, Soto should be in the conversation, as he finished in the 71st percentile in Pitching in 2026 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the best ranking of his entire career, driven by his elite positions in Barrel% (94), xERA (93), Hard Hit% (87), K% (83) and an acceptable Whiff% (66) percentiles.

That said, it is worth highlighting that Soto maintained his standards with a K/9 rate above 10.0. He slightly increased his walks, from 3.58 last year to 3.90, but maintained a low home run rate (0.67). The improvement we saw in his expected statistics also conditioned his ability to bring his BABIP down from .341 to .267.

Gregory Soto's Expected Rolling xSLG | Baseball Savant.

Much of the credit for this resurgence by Soto, who accumulated the highest fWAR in a season of his career with 1.3 (he had recorded a combined 1.2 in his two previous campaigns), was in the impact of his breaking pitches. The slider was the center of attention, improving its Run Value from +4 to +8, with a major reduction in xSLG from .271 to .154.

Soto finished with 16 saves and 14 holds, the highest total of his career since his 30-save season with Detroit in 2022. Although he also recorded a negative record of six blown save opportunities, his profile experienced an interesting recovery, maintaining a balance against both batter profiles by limiting left-handers to a .341 slugging percentage, with more dominance against right-handers, who fell to .316.

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Gregory Soto (31). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For all these reasons, I believe Soto stands out among the highest-impact left-handed relievers who have reached free agency and projects to be less expensive than Adrian Morejon, Alex Vesia or Steven Okert, being the only pitcher after them in the Run Value Pitching ranking.