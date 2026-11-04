David Bednar Could Be the Piece the Tigers Need to Rebuild Their Bullpen

The Detroit Tigers need to find a new closer for 2027 after declining Kenley Jansen’s contract option, who was the team’s closer in 2026 during the bullpen’s worst performance on record, with a historic 31 blown saves.

Among all the closers available in free agency this year, David Bednar stands out as one of the best options because of his experience, his recovery after a difficult start with the New York Yankees, and his ability to take over the ninth inning.

This is not an unfamiliar scenario for the Tigers, who had explored acquiring him when the Pittsburgh Pirates placed him on the trade market during 2025, although they were unwilling to give up the prospects Pittsburgh was demanding.

Bednar, 32, finished 2026 with a 2.47 ERA, 35 saves, and 1.9 WAR, completing a recovery that began in 2025, after a difficult season in which he finished with a 5.77 ERA and lost his ability to dominate hitters. In his two most recent campaigns, he once again showed the level that led him to participate in the 2022 and 2023 All-Star Games.

Bednar vs Jansensavant-comparison-tool | Baseball Savant.

The most important transformation for Bednar was in his repertoire, increasing his splitter usage from 19.7% in 2025 to 41.2% in 2026, when it became his primary weapon, leaving hitters with just a .149 batting average and a .181 wOBA against that pitch. The change also allowed him to compensate for the loss of velocity on his four-seam fastball, which went from averaging 97.1 mph in 2025 to 96.1 mph in 2026.

That progress has allowed Bednar to develop a mix in which his knuckle curveball is also wreaking havoc by creating a great contrast alongside the splitter, which has led him to increase his ability to generate whiffs and weak contact.

Bednar finished 2026 in the 99th percentile in Chase%, 88th in Whiff%, and 89th in Barrel% allowed, a performance that places him among the elite closers on the current market.

A Closer With a Significant Price Tag

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53). Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, a couple of interesting things here. First, we know how much Detroit’s bullpen has lacked relievers capable of making an impact through their ability to generate strikeouts and be less vulnerable to contact over the past two seasons. That was one of Jansen’s main problems, as he allowed seven home runs, four of which were walk-offs.

In that regard, you could say Bednar is usually a similar type of pitcher, capable of finding another way to dominate without relying so much on velocity, but the real difference is that this is his nature.

In Jansen’s case, who has historically been a better strikeout pitcher, his current rates do not point to an absolute decline. However, there were many problems in 2026 that he could not solve while relying on the cutter for more than 80% of his pitches for the third consecutive year, the first time that has happened in his pitch distribution since 2018.

David Bednar rolling stats | by TJ Stats.

Going back to Bednar, although his strikeout rate dropped from 34.3% to 27.1%, his 2.61 FIP and 20% K-BB% support the quality of his season, and I think they put him in an interesting position in the conversation when we talk about dominant closers who do not rely solely on velocity.

The main obstacle will be financial. The Yankees presented Bednar with a $23.15 million qualifying offer, which he must accept or reject before November 17.

If he decides to test free agency and signs with Detroit, the Tigers will lose their third-highest selection in the 2027 Draft, according to the compensation rules.

Market projections point to a three-year contract worth between $45 million and $55 million guaranteed, if we compare it with Devin Williams’ deal with the Mets, for three years and $51 million.