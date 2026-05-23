Tigers Game with Orioles Postponed for Weather, Make-Up Date Set

Torrential rain and thunderstorms have been blanketing the Maryland area for the past few days, and they have now had an impact on Saturday's game between the Detroit Tigers and the Baltimore Orioles.

Saturday's game, which was supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. eastern, has been moved to Sunday per the Tigers and the Orioles. The will play a split doubleheader. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game to follow at 6:05 p.m.

The Tigers and the Orioles should be eager to get both games in. While the Tigers have a day off on Monday, the Orioles do not. They move into a home series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Memorial Day. If they're unable to play both games on Sunday, the two teams may have to find a way to make up the game down the line.

How Tigers Might Handle Sunday's Doubleheader

Today's game versus the Tigers has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather.



For more information, visit ➡️ https://t.co/LJClr2h0bk pic.twitter.com/z5X5hFl96M — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 23, 2026

The Detroit Tigers were set to start left-hander Framber Valdez in Saturday’s game. The Orioles were expected to start right-hander Brandon Young. The Tigers have not set their probable pitchers for Sunday per MLB.com.

Since the game was postponed far enough in advance to prevent either Valdez or Young from beginning their warm-up routine, it's likely both will pitch on Sunday. What isn't clear is who will take the start against Rogers, assuming the Orioles don't decide to change the order of its rotation.

Baltimore could adjust their rotation based on its schedule. The Orioles don't have a day off the rest of the month. They play a three-game series with the Rays starting on Monday, followed by a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays that starts on Thursday.

The Tigers are in a better situation with the off day on Monday. They'll return to Detroit regardless of whether they play both games on Sunday and get some time off before they begin a quick three-game home series with the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. After that they head to Chicago to take on the White Sox and the three-game series that starts on Friday.

The unexpected time off might be a good thing for the Tigers. They have the third-worst record in the Majors and they're teetering on the brink of playing themselves out of the playoff race before the end of May.

Detroit (20-32) has now lost seven games in a row, 15 of their last 17 and were 10.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division at the start of play on Saturday.