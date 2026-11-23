The Detroit Tigers’ reported agreement with Luis Gil adds a comeback candidate to their pitching staff. It also makes their roster less flexible.

As Tigers On SI detailed, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported a one-year, $2.3 million agreement that includes up to $2 million in performance bonuses and remains pending a physical.

The financial commitment gives Detroit a chance to benefit if Gil recovers his former effectiveness. The roster commitment deserves equal attention: Gil joins two other pitchers whose assignments cannot be changed with a routine option to Triple-A Toledo.

That should influence how the Tigers finish building their staff.

Three Pitchers Need Major League Jobs

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FanGraphs’ RosterResource lists Gil, Drew Anderson and Jacob Waguespack as players with no minor-league options remaining.

For a healthy pitcher in that situation, a minor league assignment requires passing through waivers. Detroit would risk losing the player rather than simply moving him between Toledo and the majors.

That does not prevent the Tigers from carrying all three. It means their jobs should complement one another, specifically if they occupy bullpen spots together.

Anderson has the strongest recent workload of the group. He pitched 108 innings with a 3.67 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 2026, giving manager A.J. Hinch a pitcher who can cover substantial innings.

Waguespack posted a 2.49 ERA in 47 innings. Gil arrives after a much smaller and less effective season: a 4.61 ERA in 27.1 innings, with 18 walks and 17 strikeouts.

Those performances call for different expectations. Anderson can compete for a starting assignment or handle extended relief. Waguespack has recent results supporting a middle-relief role. Gil needs to show that his command and ability to miss bats can support whichever assignment he earns.

Detroit Should Protect Space for Fresh Arms

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jacob Waguespack. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Anderson wins a rotation job, the bullpen arrangement becomes easier. If another starter pushes him into relief, Detroit would have to fit his innings alongside Waguespack’s role and Gil’s comeback opportunity.

The concern becomes sharper after a short start. A reliever who covers several innings may need multiple days before he's available again. Carrying several pitchers who cannot be optioned can make it harder to bring up a rested replacement without another consequential roster move.

That is a reason to preserve some flexibility elsewhere in the bullpen. Detroit should consider option status alongside handedness, strikeouts and projected performance when evaluating its remaining additions.

Gil’s spring evaluation also needs to produce a usable assignment. Stretching him out can preserve the possibility of starting, but the Tigers should determine how he would contribute if that competition sends him to relief.

His 2026 walk total makes strike-throwing an obvious priority. A pitcher asked to absorb innings must be able to finish them without repeatedly requiring help.

Gil could reward Detroit’s investment. For that gamble to work across a full season, the Tigers also need a staff that lets Hinch manage the days when one of his pitchers is unavailable.