Justin Verlander’s Admission After Latest Injury Should Concern Tigers

This is not how the Detroit Tigers and Justin Verlander wanted this to go down.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, the reunion of the Tigers and one of their best aces of all-time was supposed to be a productive one. No one expected Verlander to be the ace of 10 years ago — or even his last Cy Young season in 2022 — but he was expected to give Detroit something every fifth day.

Right now, the Tigers are waiting on that second turn in the rotation.

Out since April 4 with left hip inflammation, his comeback start on Sunday was scratched after he injured a hamstring. Now, the 43-year-old isn’t sure when he’ll return — and the question of whether this might be it is creeping in for the future Hall-of-Fame starter.

Justin Verlander Wonders Aloud if ‘Wheels Are Coming Off’

Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He talked to reporters on Friday, after manager A.J. Hinch told reporters that it was a “matter of weeks” when it came to Verlander’s recovery from this injury.

The right-hander said he isn’t giving up. He’s too competitive for that. But there was also the acknowledgement that he knows that his “plan” for his career may be reaching the end.

“I’ve always said I want to play until the wheels fall off,” Verlander said to reporters, including The Athletic (subscription required). “And I don’t know, maybe they are falling off. I hope not.”

It should worry the Tigers for a couple of reasons. First, Detroit wasn’t counting on Verlander to be their No. 1. But he was hoped to be their No. 3 or 4 starter. Injuries have been an issue for the rotation and while the group is healthier than it was a few weeks ago, Jack Flaherty is still on the injured list.

Plus, there’s the looming possibility that Tigers may have to trade pitcher Tarik Skubal at the deadline to ensure they get something in return for him in case he bolts in free agency. If he’s traded, Detroit will need someone to take his spot in the rotation. The Tigers would need Verlander to be healthy by that point or the rotation takes an even deeper hit.

The other reason is Verlander himself. Few athletes get to go out on their own terms. Verlander’s stated goal for years was to reach 300 career victories. He’s sitting on 266 wins after one start. He wasn’t going to get there this season. But two healthy seasons performing at a reasonable level and it was possible. If he had a solid season in Detroit in 2026, perhaps he would come back again on a one-year deal in 2027?

The injury robs the Tigers of a needed starter. It may also rob Verlander of the chance to go out on his terms, especially if the wheels really are coming off.