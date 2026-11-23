Over the last few seasons, the Detroit Tigers' pitching staff has been excellent. Adopting pitching chaos into their 2024 playoff run was the foundation, 2025 proved the rotation was legit, at least in the first half; and 2026 was proof that not everything is as it seams when it's on paper.

The Tigers signed Framber Valdez to a three-year deal worth $115 million before the start of the 2026 season. Valdez struggled in his first year in Detroit, posting his highest ERA (4.03) since 2019, but finished the season on the right foot (1.93 ERA in his final four starts).

However, that's evidence right there that the rotation led by Tarik Skubal and Valdez didn't work out as expected.

This offseason, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has been adamant about improving the bullpen and adding more to the pitching staff. He's already re-signed Jacob Waguespack, as well as Emilio Pagan, and, most recently, 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

The bullpen needs the most improvement, and Harris has worked diligently to address the issue. The starting rotation is solid, featuring newly extended Troy Melton along with Jackson Jobe and Keider Montero. However, there is still room for improvement, particularly considering how the rotation performed at the start of last season. Adding an experienced pitcher only helps the starting pitching picture.

Where the Tigers Pitching Ranks This Offseason

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) walks off the field after pitching change. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to FanGraphs, the Tigers' pitching is just below average when assessing the rest of Major League Baseball.

Starting Pitching: Ranked 18th

Based on projected usage, FanGraphs believes Detroit currently has the 18th-best starting pitching staff in MLB. If Valdez is going to be the ace of this staff, he needs to get back to his former self, as he was with the Houston Astros; if that happens, this rotation could climb the ranks.

However, this shows that the Tigers could use another starting pitcher, and one that's Major League-ready. There are plenty of starting pitchers available through free agency this offseason, but Harris and Detroit can't sign players for the sake of signing players. Research and scouting are needed, but they're running out of time as there's an expected lockout to begin Dec. 1, 2026.

Bullpen: Ranked 19th

It's no shock that the Tigers' bullpen is ranked near the bottom in Major League Baseball, especially considering how 2026 went. However, with Pagan brought in for the later innings, as well as the addition of Gil, the return of Waguespack, and the consistency of players like Tyler Holton, the unit isn't too far off from saying it looks slightly improved already.

Drew Sommers and Kyle Finnegan are projected to pitch over 60 innings in 2027 by FanGraphs, assuming the regular season starts on time, as the overall bullpen depth projects to contribute 2.4 WAR next season.

Similar to the starting pitching market, the Tigers have options to consider in free agency, especially with the recent non-tendered players officially becoming free agents.