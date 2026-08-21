Tigers Offensive Injuries Might Derail Any Remaining Playoff Hopes
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It is no secret that the Detroit Tigers are struggling after having blown their latest series against the Pittsburgh Pirates by allowing two solo home runs in the ninth inning to lose on Wednesday. But the main reason why the Tigers are losing a lot of games lately, has to do with their current injured list.
They have guys on their injured list that are usual contributors in their starting lineup on a daily basis, especially offensively. Guys like Riley Greene, James Outman, Kerry Carpenter, Matt Vierling. Parker Meadows, and Trey Sweeney being among those names.
And if the Tigers are serious about pushing for a playoff spot in the American League wild card race, they are going to need some of these guys back sooner rather than later. They are not going to want to have to be without the majority of these guys for a long period of time.
Manager AJ Hinch is doing the best he can with what he has in his lineup and his bench available to him currently. When everything is clicking and everyone is healthy, this TIgers team is playoff worthy.
The Tigers Need to Get Healthy Soon
For guys like Greene and Carpenter, they have the playoff experience and expertise to get this Tigers team to October if they can ever get themselves healthy in time. They know what it takes to win and they know what it takes to get a playoff spot and lock it down when it matters most.
But the Tigers problem currently outside of their bullpen issues, is they have been dealing with too many injuries on the offensive side of the ball. They have had to play shuffling with their Triple-A affiliate in Toledo because of all the injuries.
But when Hinch has his full lineup available to him ready to go and he can mix and match based on pitching matchups, it is one of the better lineups in the game. It is one of those where once they lineup one through nine in their batting order, they can scare anybody especially in a playoff series.
But the tough part with the calendar already being in August and slowly turning to September soon, is there is not a whole lot of season left. So if the Tigers are serious about a playoff push, they are going to have to get their bats back soon.
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Tyler Miller is a 26-year-old Sports Journalist who has had a passion for writing ever since graduating from Georgia Southern University with a Journalism degree in 2022. Tyler has been writing about sports for going on 8 years now. Tyler has been a Detroit Tigers fan ever since Miguel Cabrera was tearing up the league in the early 2000s and has followed them from there till now with superstar Kevin McGonigle being in the mix. Tyler also has had experience writing for FanSided in the past where he was a site expert and a contributor across different sites.