Projecting the Tigers' 2027 Opening Day Lineup: The Kids Have Arrived

The Detroit Tigers left the 2026 season with more questions than answers. A highly anticipated season quickly turned into disappointment as the Tigers crumbled in May and August.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris has to fix this team's issues and return Detroit to playoff contention next season. However, the 2027 season faces a probable lockout when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1st.

Until then, let's take a look at what the Tigers' 2027 Opening Day lineup could look like.

Projecting the Tigers' 2027 Opening Day Lineup

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

SS Kevin McGonigle 2B Hao-Yu Lee LF Riley Greene C Dillon Dingler 1B Spencer Torkelson 3B Colt Keith CF Max Clark RF Javier Baez DH Kerry Carpenter

Gleyber Torres' omission from a possible Opening Day lineup is because he's an unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old accepted Detroit's qualifying offer last season, but he'll likely test the free agency waters this year.

This lineup was based solely on the roster before any free-agent moves or injuries. It'll be interesting to see where the Tigers move McGonigle in the infield. He started 78 games at shortstop and 72 at third base. Harris is waiting to see what the roster will look like.

"We are going to make that decision based on what the roster actually looks like," Harris said, per Jason Beck of MLB.com. "But [McGonigle's] ability to move positions is only going to make us better because it's only going to improve the ability for A.J. [Hinch] to not only build stronger lineups to match up against an opposing starter, but also to strengthen our defense."

McGonigle had a sensational rookie season. He led the team in hits (168), stolen bases (12), on-base percentage (.376), and runs scored (97). McGonigle is a huge part of this team's future.

Lee finished the season strong and could get a look at second base if Torres leaves. Keith posted similar numbers in 2025. He'll remain a valuable infielder next season. Torkelson had a disappointing year, posting a career-high 194 strikeouts, but an encouraging September should help the Tigers' first baseman regain his confidence.

In the outfield, Clark and Greene are safe. Greene missed pivotal time in August and September but still had an All-Star year, hitting 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. Clark was called up in July and became an instant spark plug. It'll be fun to watch the young outfielder play a full season.

This lineup will certainly change over the next few months. The Tigers may look for a veteran outfielder/designated hitter to give the offense a boost.