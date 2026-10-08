The Tigers Player Whose Trade Value May Never Be Higher (And Why They Should Trade Him)

Drew Anderson gave the Detroit Tigers an encouraging story during a disappointing 2026 campaign. He also gave the President of baseball operations, Scott Harris, an opportunity to turn an unexpected success into a different kind of roster improvement.

The Tigers should exercise Anderson’s $10 million club option and actively explore a trade. His combination of recent results, flexibility and defined salary could appeal to a club seeking rotation help without a lengthy free-agent commitment.

Anderson finished with a 3.67 ERA and 114 strikeouts across 108 innings in 49 appearances. His 2.84 ERA over nine starts down the stretch strengthened the case that he could handle a more substantial assignment.

That creates a possible selling window. It does not establish that another team will offer the return Detroit needs.

Anderson’s Best Results Come With Important Warnings

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anderson’s return to the Majors after four years pitching in Japan and Korea. His successful audition gave potential buyers evidence that his improved arsenal could work against Major League hitters.

Detroit’s upcoming contract decisions include his $10 million option for 2027, which carries no buyout. Exercising it would preserve the ability to keep him or pursue a trade.

For an interested team, the appeal is a known commitment attached to a pitcher who can start and cover multiple innings. That flexibility creates more possible uses than a rigid fifth-starter assignment.

The underlying numbers also explain why Harris should test the market now. Across all 11 starts, Anderson struck out 22.9% of hitters and walked 11%, compared with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate in relief.

His starter ERA was 2.61, but his 4.46 FIP, a measure based on strikeouts, walks, and home runs, offered a less favorable assessment. His lower run total, therefore, did not coincide with stronger strikeout and walk rates.

Those indicators cannot predict a collapse. They do suggest that Detroit should evaluate the risk of paying for a full year of starts based on a relatively brief stretch of excellent run prevention.

Anderson also turns 33 in March. Another productive summer could strengthen his value, but advancing age and the expiration of his current contract would work against Detroit’s leverage.

The role-and-cost question surrounding Anderson now extends beyond whether he deserves the option. Harris must decide whether retaining him offers more than the best available trade return.

Detroit Should Trade Him for a Longer-Term Upgrade

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson and catcher Dillon Dingler. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The strongest reason to keep Anderson is straightforward: the Tigers need innings. Trading a useful pitcher creates a replacement assignment that the front office must solve.

Framber Valdez, Jackson Jobe, Troy Melton and Keider Montero give Detroit a rotation foundation. Their presence provides room to consider an Anderson trade, but Harris still needs enough depth to withstand injuries and uneven performances.

The preferred return should be a younger pitcher with multiple years of control and a credible path to helping in 2027. A starter or a reliever capable of handling difficult late innings could provide value that extends beyond Anderson’s next contract year.

That is an acquisition standard, not a claim that such an offer exists. Harris should examine the incoming player’s ability, readiness and cost alongside the expense of replacing Anderson’s innings.

If that calculation works, Detroit could convert one successful veteran campaign into pitching help that stays with its young core for several years. Any remaining payroll flexibility could support the rotation replacement.

A trade built around distant prospects alone would be harder to justify for a team trying to rebound immediately. Keeping Anderson remains preferable to accepting a weak offer simply because his value might decline.

The Tigers should nevertheless make the calls with the intention of finding a deal. Anderson’s strong finish offers a chance to improve the roster’s future, while his recent performance still supports a compelling case for buyers.