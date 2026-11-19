The Detroit Tigers offseason has been fast-paced. Designating multiple players for assignment to make room for three prospects joining the 40-man roster, as well as veteran reliever Emilio Pagan, the Tigers are doing all they can before the projected MLB lockout.

Detroit's biggest weakness last season was easily the bullpen. Going into the season with Kenley Jansen, Will Vest and Kyle Finnegan, the backend of the bullpen looked solid, but in reality, it was one of the worst the Tigers have had in recent memory.

Adding Pagan was an upgrade for Detroit, but more moves could still be on the horizon. Regardless, adding Pagan fits what President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris was looking for this offseason: to add pieces through free agency and create more swing-and-miss out of the bullpen.

Scott Harris on Why the Tigers Signed Pagan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) throws a pitch in the ninth inning. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"We're excited to add Emilio because he does a lot of things that we value," Harris said via MLB.com on Tuesday. "He pounds the zone, he misses bats, he gets righties out, he gets lefties out; he has two different secondaries that miss bats and both complement his fastball very well."

"He also gets a lot of pop-ups, year after year and at this level, pop-ups are the same as strikeouts because they take the ball out of play. He's the type of arm we want to add to the backend of our bullpen and we feel like he's going to make us better in a number of ways."

Throughout his career, Pagan has struck out 626 batters in 549.1 innings, holding a 10.3 K/9. Hitters last season were batting below .200 against Pagan's fastball and cutter, but they got a hold of his splitter, hitting .304, according to Statcast. Luckily, Pagan used it 17.7% of the time and was successful with the other pitches.

Pagan's two fastballs will help him succeed when pitching in downtown Detroit. Fifth Third Park is very spacious in the outfield and doesn't allow many home runs, which was a weakness in his game last season and throughout his career. If he blows those pitches by hitters and keeps his splitter low, Detroit could build on Pagan's already established success.

FanGraphs projects Pagan to take over as the Tigers' closing pitcher in 2027. He's collected 57 saves between 2025-26 and has been very clutch with runners in scoring position throughout his career, allowing hitters a .195 average in those situations.

"He's a guy that we've been after for a couple of years now," Harris said. "He's gotten outs in some of the highest leverage situations and we feel like he can come to Detroit and do the same thing. We're fired up to have him and he's really fired up to be here."