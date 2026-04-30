Tigers Shockingly Named Potential Landing Spot for Fired Phillies Manager

The Detroit Tigers have never been afraid to get a little bit creative when it comes to trying to find an advantage either on the field, in the front office, or even in the dugout.

With creative minds like Scott Harris and A.J. Hinch at the helm, nothing is off the table when it comes to finding ways to get better. Because of this, Detroit has been pegged as a team who could wind up benefiting from what has been a wild news cycle this past week in Major League Baseball.

With the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox firing their managers, two seasoned veterans become available for teams to hire in Alex Cora and Rob Thomson.

Given that the Tigers have a history with Thomson though after drafting him and him coaching in the minor league ranks with the organization, Adam Wells of Bleacher Report has named Detroit as one of just a couple potential destination for the skipper to land.

Tigers Named Fit for Rob Thomson in Assistant Role

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The Tigers already have one former player on their current staff," Wells wrote. "George Lombard played for them in 2002 and has been their bench coach since 2021. Thomson could fill a similar role if Hinch and/or the front office want to add more brainpower to their staff either for the rest of this season or as they fill out their 2027 group."

Whether Detroit would have any interest in bringing Thomson in remains to be seen, but it does make some sense to think he could provide some guidance and mentorship to a team that is still young and trying to take that next step.

Tigers Have Long History with Thomson

Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Not only was Thomson drafted by Detroit all the way back in 1985 before a four-year minor league career with the organizatin, he also got his start in coaching with the Tigers as well.

Detroit gave him his first coaching job in 1988 where he served as an evaluator and teacher in the minor league system where he remained until 1990 before moving onto the New York Yankees. He has spoken highly of the Tigers previously and would likely relish the opportunity to return where it all started for him.

It seems unlikely Detroit would make a move like this midseason, but if they do feel Thomson has something to offer the clubhouse, it would not be a huge shock,