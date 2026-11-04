Tigers Predicted To Sign Four-Time All-Star to Solidify Infield This Offseason

After a tough end to the 2025 season in the American League Division Series against the Seattle Mariners, the Detroit Tigers were looking to rebound in 2026 and take the next step in the playoffs. However, for several reasons, it didn't happen, and there were some big changes during the season.

Pitchers Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize were traded at the trade deadline in moves to a pair of National League West Division contenders. Manager AJ Hinch and his club ended up hanging around the American League wild-card race until the final week of the season. They took advantage of a weak wild-card race, but fell short.

Now, Detroit is expected to be active this offseason in retooling the roster and rebounding in 2027, when the season begins. They need to add some pitchers, either through free agency or trades, but there are some position decisions that need to be made.

One of them is at second base.

If they decide to add through free agency, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report predicted that the Tigers will sign an All-Star second baseman to replace Gleyber Torres.

Tigers Predicted To Sign Luis Arraez in Free Agency

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the more underrated players over the years has been Luis Arraez. From his time with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies, he has been someone who has always had a good eye at the plate. In his career, he has struck out just 243 times, compared to 264 walks. That's a split that you don't see anymore.

Arraez is a four-time All-Star and a free agent after being traded from the Giants to the Phillies over the summer. Kelly predicted that he would sign this offseason in the Motor City for two years and $32 million. That is, however, if the Tigers feel that one young player is just not MLB-ready yet.

"If the Tigers aren't content to hand the reins at second base to Hao-Yu Lee, Arraez could replace Torres and help them rebound from a disappointing 2026,'' wrote Kelly.

Detroit does have some good young players ready to step in, but if they want to regain control of the American League Central Division and make a deep postseason run, adding a free agent like Arraez is a move that the front office needs to consider.

Not only does Arraez add a bat to the lineup that gets on base more often than not, but they also upgrade their defense in the middle of the field.

The Tigers' response this offseason to a frustrating 2026 season will be interesting, but adding veterans like Arraez is something they should consider.