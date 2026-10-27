Tigers Most Realistic Offseason Moves: What Should and Shouldn't Happen

The Detroit Tigers’ most realistic offseason begins with decisions already within their control: retain a useful starter, rebuild the bullpen, and give their young position players clearer opportunities.

The Tigers need several improvements after a disappointing 2026 campaign. A plan built around bringing back Tarik Skubal or landing the biggest available bat would leave too much of the winter dependent on winning one negotiation.

Detroit should spend on specific jobs to fill. Another dependable starter, multiple bullpen additions, and a right-handed hitter who can contribute defensively would address different weaknesses.

For president of baseball operations Scott Harris, the challenge is to add that support while preserving meaningful development opportunities for the next core.

The Moves Detroit Should Make

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pick up Drew Anderson’s $10 million club option. His work across several pitching roles gives the Tigers a useful starting point. Retaining someone who can start or cover multiple innings would reduce the number of jobs that must be filled from outside the organization.

Detroit should still pursue another established starter. Nick Martinez pitched 180 innings for Tampa Bay in 2026, making him a profile worth evaluating if his 2027 mutual option does not keep him with the Rays. His availability and asking price would determine whether that particular match worked. The broader goal should be a veteran who reduces the workload the club must immediately ask young pitchers to carry.

The Tigers should also decline Kenley Jansen’s $12 million option and pay the $2 million buyout. As the contract-decision guide explained, keeping him requires another $10 million beyond the buyout obligation. He will enter 2027 at 39, strengthening the case for spreading that commitment across a broader bullpen rebuild.

Detroit should pursue two dependable Major League relievers, keeping a cheaper Jansen reunion among the options if the market supports it. JoJo Romero is one plausible target for the left-handed side of that plan. His contract would need to leave room for another useful arm. One established late-inning option and another pitcher capable of covering important middle innings would make the staff more resilient.

The Tigers should give Hao-Yu Lee a sustained opportunity at second base if Gleyber Torres leaves. Pairing that opportunity with Kevin McGonigle at shortstop would simplify the infield’s direction. Lee still needs to improve his defensive work, making affordable, dependable infield insurance a sensible addition.

Detroit should also pursue a right-handed hitter who can handle a corner position. That search should address the need for power and defensive stability while keeping the designated hitter spot available for the existing roster.

The Tempting Moves the Tigers Should Avoid

A Detroit Tigers fan holds a handmade sign. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers shouldn't organize the entire offseason around a Skubal reunion. His place among the top former players approaching free agency makes the attraction obvious. A competitive offer could be evaluated on its merits, but the roster plan must remain workable if he signs elsewhere.

Detroit also should resist treating a familiar right-handed name as an automatic lineup solution.

George Springer illustrated the concern. He finished 2026 with a .249/.321/.405 slash line, and his season review recorded only 16 innings in left field. He also hit .213/.285/.376 against left-handers. At 37, that profile would not justify guaranteeing him an everyday designated hitter role.

With Kerry Carpenter and Eduardo Valencia already having offensive opportunities, another addition whose value rests primarily at designated hitter could make the lineup harder to arrange. A modest signing can still become an inefficient one when it occupies the wrong job.

The Tigers should avoid attaching an important prospect to Javier Báez merely to unload his remaining salary. His final guaranteed year carries a $24 million commitment. That obligation should not purchase him a starting position, either. Bring him to camp as a reserve candidate and make the roster decision according to what he can contribute.

Detroit also should leave room for development time. Every projected prospect arrival should face a realistic competition and assignment plan. Counting those players as finished Major League upgrades would make the pitching and bench plans unnecessarily fragile.

Harris should spend to make the staff deeper and the lineup decisions clearer. Those upgrades would give the club a more dependable foundation for 2027.