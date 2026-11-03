The Tigers Should Tender a Contract to Their Versatile Utility Man

The Detroit Tigers should tender Zach McKinstry a contract for 2027 and build his role around the defensive versatility that remained valuable during a difficult offensive year.

His .199/.288/.294 slash line in 423 plate appearances explained why his place on next year’s roster deserved scrutiny. The Tigers needed more production from their lineup, and another substantial share of starts would require a stronger contribution at the plate.

Detroit could nevertheless retain McKinstry while changing how it used him. A reserve assignment would preserve his ability to cover several positions, protect leads and give regulars occasional rest.

That combination still deserved a place in the club’s 2027 plans, even after McKinstry missed out on a Gold Glove.

His Defensive Value Still Filled a Roster Need

Detroit Tigers utility player Zach McKinstry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McKinstry’s American League utility Gold Glove candidacy included a Fielding Run Value of 12, according to Statcast.

Texas Rangers utility player Ezequiel Duran won the award Sunday. That outcome did not diminish the defensive contribution McKinstry made while moving between the infield and outfield.

For the Tigers, the useful question involved how that coverage could support an emerging lineup.

Kevin McGonigle, Hao-Yu Lee and Colt Keith needed meaningful opportunities. Detroit’s practical offseason plan should preserve those chances, with experienced support available when injuries, matchups or rest created an opening.

McKinstry could provide that support without requiring a permanent starting position.

A.J. Hinch could insert him defensively after taking a lead, use him to cover an absent infielder, or make a pinch-hitting decision knowing another position remained covered. Those choices could help the manager pursue offense without leaving the defense vulnerable afterward.

The Tigers should still evaluate every reserve against the alternatives. Younger players offered upside, but their presence alone did not establish that they could immediately reproduce McKinstry’s defensive work across many positions.

Keeping that coverage would give Detroit a more dependable foundation for the rest of its bench.

The Salary Required a More Disciplined Role

Detroit Tigers utility player Zach McKinstry. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projected a $5 million arbitration salary for McKinstry. That was an estimate, not an agreed-upon contract.

It also represented a meaningful investment in a reserve. The Tigers would need to judge whether his anticipated defensive assignments, occasional starts and positional coverage justified the expense.

The argument for retaining him should remain credible even if his offensive improvement proved modest. His recent results gave Detroit little reason to organize its lineup around an assumed rebound.

Instead, Hinch should distribute regular opportunities to the players expected to drive the offense and use McKinstry where his versatility makes the greatest difference.

The club’s larger contract decisions also required a distinction between tendering a contract and settling a salary. A tender would preserve contractual control while negotiations continued. Non-tendering would make McKinstry a free agent.

Under MLB’s current offseason calendar, that decision was due Nov. 20.

The Tigers should retain McKinstry’s rights and pursue an agreement consistent with his intended responsibilities. They could continue evaluating the bench and trade market as the winter develops.

Detroit needed a stronger offense, but it also needed trustworthy defensive coverage around its younger players. McKinstry still supplied that skill. A clearer reserve role would give the organization a reasonable path to keeping it.