Javier Báez Returns as Tigers DFA One of Their Longest-Tenured Players

The Detroit Tigers made some roster moves ahead of the second game of the three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park.

As announced by Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), the Tigers today activated INF Javier Báez off the 60-day injured list. To make room on both the 40-man and 26-man rosters, C Jake Rogers has been designated for assignment.

The Tigers today activated INF Javier Báez off the 60-day injured list. To make room on both the 40-man and 26-man rosters, C Jake Rogers has been designated for assignment. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) July 28, 2026

Baez returns to Detroit for the first time since hitting the injured list on April 29 due to a right ankle sprain suffered in Atlanta against the Braves. His rehab assignment showed that Baez is ready to get back in action with the Tigers, hopefully helping them on their playoff pursuit.

On the other hand, the Tigers had to make the hard decision on DFA'ing Rogers following his slumping 2026 season at the plate. Rogers has been with the Tigers organization since he was traded from the Houston Astros to Detroit in 2017 for Justin Verlander, who, funny enough, is back in the Ole English D.

Rogers hit .161 at the plate this season with three home runs and nine RBIs. While it may seem like a tough pill to swallow, given what Rogers has meant to the organization over the last few seasons, he is set to become a free agent in 2027, and the Tigers don't really have a place for him any longer.

That means that Eduardo Valencia, who was recalled from Triple-A when Kerry Carpenter was placed on the 10-Day IL with a foot injury, will be taking over the backup catcher duties behind All-Star Dillon Dingler.

What Role Baez Needs to Play in His Return

Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Baez (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going into the season, many didn't know the role that Kevin McGonigle would play, being a rookie and all. But what McGonigle has provided for Detroit cannot be replaced, meaning Baez has to adapt to whatever is asked of him to help the team win.

Baez has experience in center field and can play both third and second base, if needed. With how James Outman has been performing at the plate as of late, putting Baez in center field feels like the best option for Detroit, from both an offensive and defensive standpoint.

The defense will always take the cake over the offense for Baez at this stage in his career. If he can return and hit as he did in his rehab assignment, collecting three doubles on July 26 for the Toledo Mud Hens, Detroit could be the dangerous team they were at the beginning of 2025, or even more recently, since June 1.