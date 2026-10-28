Tigers' Kevin McGonigle Receives Illustrious Award From MLB Players Association

Kevin McGonigle is a special talent. He made an immediate impact at the big-league level, recording four hits and two RBIs on Opening Day.

His exciting debut paved the way for one of the best rookie seasons in Detroit Tigers history. The 22-year-old quickly became the Tigers' heartbeat.

On Wednesday, McGonigle won an award voted on by his peers.

McGonigle Wins Outstanding Rookie of the Year

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle high fives teammates. Mandatory Credit: Josh Boland-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McGonigle was named the American League's Outstanding Rookie of the Year by the MLB Players Association. Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds was the National League Award winner.

McGonigle had stiff competition from Parker Messick, Kazuma Okamoto, and Munetaka Murakami, but the Tigers' infielder was sensational in 2026. He slashed .278/.376/.430 and led the team with 168 hits.

Per Jason Beck of MLB.com, McGonigle became the fourth player since 1990 to reach base safely 266 times in his rookie season. The other three players (Aaron Judge, Ichiro Suzuki, and Albert Pujols) all won the Rookie of the Year Award.

He was named AL Rookie of the Month in April and named an AL All-Star. McGonigle reflected on his latest award.

"I think my 10-year-old self would be super proud," McGonigle said in an interview with the MLBPA. "Being a rookie, being a big fan of a lot of guys in this league, and for them to see what I'm doing and the work I'm putting in is really special to me. Thank you to all the voters out there that voted me for the Most Outstanding Rookie."

McGonigle received praise from Stewart and Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees.

"It's an impressive thing to do, being an All-Star at 22; I mean that's tough," Schlittler said. "At 22, I just got drafted and I'm in Low A ball. He's a tough at-bat and I know a lot of guys in this league that have a lot of respect for you. So congratulations again and it's been a tremendous season."

"Hey Kevin, congrats brother. I'll see you next year," Stewart said. "Continue doing great work and we'll stay in touch."

McGonigle has his eyes set on greater goals. The Tigers missed the postseason after a disappointing regular season. If Detroit wants to return to playing playoff baseball, it starts with McGonigle.

"I'm very happy with this year but I have a long road ahead that I have to stay focused on, and the main focus is to help this team win," McGonigle said.

The Tigers have quality players around McGonigle. He is quickly becoming the franchise cornerstone, and future decisions could be built around the superstar infielder.